Forge declares war on AI theatre with a free Playbook for agencies and marketers

The award-winning AI-powered agency publishes a practical guide to creating great brand work in the age of agentic AI and argues that taste, not speed, is the real competitive edge.

Forge, the AI-powered creative agency, has released The Forge AI Playbook for agencies and marketers, a free guide to using artificial intelligence in real-world and campaign work now. The Playbook is now available for download at https://forge-ai-playbook.replit.app/.

The guide takes direct aim at what Forge calls AI Theatre: the superficial use of tools designed to impress the boardroom while delivering nothing of lasting value. In place of the hype, it offers a working method built on a single belief, that AI is the engine and the human is the driver. AI supplies volume, speed and structure. People supply taste, cultural insight and judgement.

At the centre of the Playbook are two ideas Forge uses every day.

The Collaborative AI Sprint replaces the old linear relay race, where a brief is passed from client to strategist to creative and loses its intent along the way, with a faster reciprocal loop between people and machine.

The Forge Quality Score gives teams a way to see exactly when inputs and outputs occur, so they know the exact moment a brief or an asset is ready to leave the desk. One test from the Playbook has already become a catchphrase inside the agency: if you swap your logo for a competitor's and the work still makes sense, the work is too generic.

The results are concrete. Forge has compressed campaign timelines from the usual six to eight weeks down to under two.

For one client, Dermopal, the team delivered roughly two months of work in two weeks, leveraging assets from real human shoots to produce more than 80 static assets, five hero videos, and 17 billboards, and reaching 236,000 people. For RCL Foods Pets, a performance campaign reached 172% of its sales target.

"Anyone can generate competent copy in seconds now, so production is no longer where you win," said Mat Sexwale, who co-wrote the Playbook. "Speed without taste is just efficient mediocrity. We wrote this for marketers who are tired of the theatre and want a way to use AI that actually makes the work better, not just faster."

"Marketers are drowning in revisions," added Courtney Chapple, co-author. "The Quality Score gives them a reliable way to know they are on the right track, so the budget goes on excellent work instead of endless tweaks."

The Playbook is a free download at https://forge-ai-playbook.replit.app/.



