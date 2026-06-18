The platform your media plan is ignoring is already shaping what AI says about your brand

There is a conversation happening about your brand right now. It is not in your CRM, not in your brand tracker, and almost certainly not in your quarterly review deck. It is on Reddit, and it is shaping what artificial intelligence tells millions of consumers about you.

For years, Reddit occupied an awkward corner of the marketing map: too chaotic to manage, too niche to justify a serious budget, too hostile to tolerate branded content. Most marketing teams treated it as a place to monitor occasionally and otherwise avoid. That instinct is now a liability.

Reddit is quietly becoming one of the most consequential inputs into how consumers discover and evaluate brands in the AI era. Understanding why requires a small detour into how large language models actually work.

How AI learned to think like Reddit

The systems powering ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and the AI Overviews now embedded at the top of search results were trained on vast amounts of publicly available text. Reddit, with its billions of posts and comment threads spanning two decades of candid, specific, experience-driven human conversation, is among the richest sources of that training data.

Several of the largest AI developers have signed commercial licensing agreements with Reddit to formalise that access.

The consequence is significant. When a consumer asks an AI assistant which product to buy, which brand to trust, or what downsides no one mentions, the answer has been shaped in part by what Reddit communities have been saying about those categories for years. The official website, the press release, the carefully crafted product description: none of these carries the same weight as thousands of authentic peer conversations.

AI ‘loves’ Reddit

As a result, AI experiences tend to reward content that looks like Reddit: problem-first, experience-driven, and debate-tested. Reddit threads begin with questions; replies are structured as answers; upvotes signal what the community considers credible. The platform is, in effect, a library of human judgment organised in exactly the same way AI systems are prompted.

There is a further dimension that many marketing teams have yet to absorb. Reddit threads regularly rank on the first page of Google results for relevant queries. A well-upvoted post recommending or condemning a product can persist at the top of search for months or years.

The lifespan of that influence vastly exceeds that of any paid campaign. One outdated complaint, one unresolved support incident handled badly in public: these can become disproportionately influential simply because they represent the most substantial public narrative available about a brand.

Dove and the courage of radical transparency

If the strategic case still sounds abstract, Dove's r/eal Reviews campaign offers a concrete illustration of what engagement on Reddit's own terms can achieve.

In early 2026, Dove launched a campaign for its Intensive Repair 10-in-1 Serum Hair Mask built on a premise that most brand safety teams would have rejected outright. The brand invited Redditors to try the product and share their honest opinions. It then promised to publish the first 50 reviews verbatim, without curation, and to use those unedited consumer voices as the creative itself across out-of-home billboards in New York City and across social media.

The reviews were exactly what you would expect from a platform built on candour. Most were enthusiastic. One reviewer noted that the mask smelled, in their words, like expired hotel shampoo. That review made the campaign.

Reddit’s bottom-line results for Unilever

The results were remarkable: more than one billion impressions, hour-long queues at a Manhattan sampling pop-up, over 150 pieces of user-generated content, a meaningful lift in large language model search results for Dove Hair during the campaign period, and high single-digit growth in Unilever's Hair Care category in the first quarter of 2026.

Emily Barfoot, Head of Dove US for Beauty and Wellbeing, frames the strategic logic with precision: "Transparency was not a risk. It was our strategy." She notes that Dove's own research showed 71 per cent of consumers use Reddit to research brands before purchase decisions, and that the platform's growing influence on AI and LLM outputs makes it not just culturally relevant but strategically critical.

What made the campaign work was not a clever media execution. It was the recognition that Reddit is a culture, not a channel. The brand integrated Reddit's own Snoovatars into the campaign creative. It listened before it broadcast. It respected the community's norms rather than attempting to override them.

The trust gap that paid media cannot close

The Dove campaign is not an isolated case study. It reflects a structural shift in how consumer trust is built and lost. The Edelman Trust Barometer 2025 found that peer recommendations now outrank paid advertising by 28 percentage points in consumer trust, and that gap is widening.

Companies with strong communities grow revenue 2.1 times faster than those without, according to separate research, with every pound invested returning an average of five pounds across acquisition, retention and reduced support costs.

For CMOs, the practical implications are becoming harder to defer. Specialist Reddit marketing agencies are now being formally recognised by industry bodies. Senior community roles at technology firms command salaries of $170,000 to $220,000. The title of Chief Community Officer has begun to appear on executive org charts. These are not vanity signals; they reflect belated recognition that community is a strategic function, not a marketing subtask.

What this means for marketing leaders

The starting point is not a Reddit campaign. It is a Reddit audit. Identify which subreddits function as decision hubs in your category. Understand what consumers consistently say about your brand when no one from your company is in the room. Map the misconceptions that recur, the competitors being recommended in your place, and the unofficial truths that AI systems are absorbing and repeating. Only then does participation make sense.

The strategic mindset shift required is subtle but important. The question is not how to run Reddit as a channel. It is how to participate in the conversations that are already shaping your category narrative.

Brands that approach the platform as a distribution mechanism for existing messaging will earn distrust. Those who approach it as a reputation layer, one that requires patience, authenticity, and genuine contribution, can earn something far more durable.

In the age of AI-mediated discovery, understanding Reddit may matter as much as any line in your media plan. The platform is no longer where conversations about your brand end up. Increasingly, it is where the machines form their opinions about you.

Whether you are part of that conversation is, for the first time, genuinely optional. The consequences are not.