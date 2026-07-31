Why South Africa's plastic problem, not fizzy water, sold more Sodastream

A modest R50,000 Meta campaign for Sodastream did more than drive traffic. It settled a question brands rarely put to the test, and handed its agency, Brave Group, a case study worth shouting about.

When Sodastream, the PepsiCo-owned sparkling water maker brand, briefed agency Brave Group on a paid social campaign this winter, the objective looked straightforward enough: drive qualified website traffic and build awareness for its "Drink Better" message on a fixed R50,000 budget. What the campaign delivered was rather more interesting: a data-backed answer to a question most marketers only speculate about. Do consumers buy the product, or do they buy the purpose behind it?

Between 1 May and 30 June 2026, running across Facebook and Instagram, the campaign spent R37,692 of its allocated budget and reached 866,737 unique people. But the headline number is not the reach. It is the discovery buried inside it.

The human truth beneath the bubbles

Brave Group's starting point was a refusal to take the brief at face value. "Drink Better" is nominally about fizzy water. In reality, it is about single-use plastic, and South Africa has a visible, local, and personal plastic problem. The country generates roughly 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste a year, equivalent to 41kg per person and above the global average, according to the IUCN South Africa country report. Only around 14% of it is recycled.

That framing reshaped the entire question. The issue was never whether South Africans wanted sparkling water. It was whether they wanted to be part of the solution. Rather than guess, the agency decided to let the audience settle it. Product-led and purpose-led creative would be placed in front of the same audiences, and consumers would vote with their clicks.

A fixed budget, split for two jobs

The execution was disciplined. Brave Group divided the budget across two very different retail audiences, each with a distinct job to do. Retail audience 1 was optimised for efficiency; Retail audience 2 was optimised for scale. Two ad sets ran in Meta Business Suite under continuous testing, with the creative treatments competing head-to-head and the campaign optimised throughout to landing-page views, a far more demanding metric than impressions or reach alone.

Both audiences performed. Retail Audience 1 delivered efficiency at R4.57 per landing-page view. Retail Audience 2 delivered scale, reaching 607,271 people. Across the full flight, the combined campaign produced 7,680 qualified landing-page views and 16,648 link clicks at a blended cost of R4.91 per view, comfortably beating the benchmark.

Then one creative broke away from the pack.

The 87% that changed the conversation

The sustainability-led "Replace Plastic Bottles" execution, the purpose message, not the product message, drove 87% of all landing-page views, far ahead of every product-led alternative. South Africans, it turned out, did not click for the fizz. They clicked to be part of the fix.

For a marketing industry that talks endlessly about brand purpose but rarely isolates its commercial effect, that is a genuinely useful result. Purpose here was not a mission statement bolted onto a media plan. It was the single most efficient driver of qualified traffic in the campaign, proven against a direct product-led control in the same auction, to the same people.

From traffic to a permanent owned asset

The commercial story does not end at the click. Tracked across paid, site and owned channels, the campaign lifted new users on the Sodastream site by 184%, to 18,000, and page views by 63%, to 44,000. Most valuably, it delivered 1,213 new first-party email sign-ups through Everlytic at roughly R31 each, with zero unsubscribes.

Traffic was what the flight was optimised for, but growing the subscription base is a core client objective, and the campaign delivered on both. The result is a permanent, first-party database the brand keeps and can market to long after the media spend has ended in an era of tightening privacy rules and rising acquisition costs; that owned audience may prove the campaign's most durable return.

The big lesson

There is a second lesson here, and it is aimed squarely at the industry rather than the client. Work this sharp, a tight budget, a genuine insight, a controlled test and a clear commercial outcome- is produced across the country far more often than it is celebrated. Too much of it never leaves the client's inbox.

Agencies must promote and showcase their great work. Not out of vanity, but because case studies like this one raise the standard for everyone: they teach, they attract talent and briefs, and they remind clients what disciplined creative thinking is actually worth. Brave Group turned R37,692 into a proven principle and a lasting asset. The only mistake now would be to keep quiet about it.



