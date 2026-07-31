Sony World Photography Awards exhibition to debut in Johannesburg

Johannesburg is set to become the first South African city to host a major exhibition featuring winning images from the Sony World Photography Awards, bringing some of the world’s most acclaimed contemporary photography to local audiences.

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The Roger Ballen Centre for Photography in Forest Town will present Decisive Moment: Sony World Photography Awards from 15 August 2026 to 22 January 2027, in collaboration with Creo and the World Photography Organisation.

The exhibition will showcase selected winning images from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 Sony World Photography Awards, marking the first South African presentation of the internationally recognised photography competition.

For Johannesburg’s creative sector, the exhibition represents an opportunity to connect local audiences with photographers and visual perspectives from around the world while strengthening the city’s position as a destination for contemporary visual culture.

Bringing global photography to Johannesburg

Now in their 20th edition, the Sony World Photography Awards have established themselves as one of the leading international platforms for photographic talent, recognising photographers working across a diverse range of disciplines and approaches.

The scale of the 2026 competition underlines its global reach. More than 430,000 images were submitted from more than 200 countries and territories across the various competitions.

From that enormous pool of work, Decisive Moment brings a selection of award-winning images to Johannesburg, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the breadth of contemporary photography without having to travel overseas.

The exhibition spans documentary, portraiture, wildlife, sport, landscape and creative photography, presenting different approaches to storytelling and image-making.

Rather than focusing on a single genre or photographic style, the exhibition reflects the increasingly broad role photography plays in contemporary culture — from documenting social and political realities to exploring identity, nature, human relationships and imagination.

A platform for visual storytelling

For the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography, the exhibition also aligns with its broader ambition to create opportunities for audiences to engage with photography as both an art form and a means of understanding the world.

The centre was founded by internationally recognised South African photographer Roger Ballen and has established itself as a space dedicated to photography, education and visual culture.

Bringing the Sony World Photography Awards to Johannesburg creates a meeting point between an internationally recognised photography platform and one of Africa’s most culturally diverse cities.

“To bring these images to Johannesburg is a real privilege,” says Ballen, founder of the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography.

“The exhibition gathers perspectives, stories, environments, cultures and artistic approaches from across the globe, and presents them in a city that is itself defined by complexity and diversity.”

For audiences, the exhibition offers more than an opportunity to view award-winning images. It provides a snapshot of how photographers around the world are interpreting a rapidly changing social and cultural landscape.

Photography as a global cultural language

The international nature of the Sony World Photography Awards is particularly relevant to the exhibition’s Johannesburg setting.

With submissions coming from more than 200 countries and territories, the competition reflects a wide range of cultures, communities and perspectives. Bringing selected works together allows visitors to consider how different photographers use the same medium to tell vastly different stories.

The images featured in Decisive Moment range from intimate portraits and personal narratives to expansive landscapes, wildlife and images responding to global events.

That diversity also demonstrates the commercial and cultural evolution of photography itself, as photographers increasingly work across fine art, documentary, editorial and digital platforms.

For emerging photographers and creatives in South Africa, exposure to this calibre of international work could also provide inspiration and insight into global standards of photographic storytelling and visual communication.

Johannesburg takes centre stage

The exhibition arrives at a time when Johannesburg continues to build its reputation as an important centre for contemporary art, design, photography and creative enterprise.

Hosting the first South African presentation of the Sony World Photography Awards adds an international dimension to that ecosystem, creating another opportunity for the city to connect local audiences with global creative talent.

For the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography, the objective is ultimately to make the exhibition accessible to anyone interested in photography — whether they are established practitioners, aspiring creatives, collectors or simply curious visitors.

“We believe this exhibition will offer something meaningful to every visitor, while celebrating the extraordinary work of the Sony World Photography Awards,” Ballen says.

Decisive Moment: Sony World Photography Awards runs from 15 August 2026 to 22 January 2027 at the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography in Forest Town, Johannesburg.

The exhibition brings together award-winning perspectives from three years of international competition, giving South African audiences a rare opportunity to see how photographers across the globe are documenting, questioning and imagining the world through the lens.