The invisible hand: Architecting advocacy without selling out

I worked for an SEO agency in my first job. As an intern, one of my tasks was forum link building. This required me to create an account in public messaging forums and drop a link to my client’s website. What I learned is that dropping a link without context and rapport was futile, your post would be deleted (losing the SEO value of the link), and your profile may be flagged or banned. The best approach was to provide useful advice and embed the backlink within it. 15 years later, something similar is happening.

If you drop a corporate sales pitch into a Discord server, the community will turn on you within minutes. The responses will not be polite. An unwritten social contract governs Reddit, Discord, and niche forums: you earn your presence; you do not buy it. And yet some of the world's fastest-growing consumer brands have found a way to architect fervent advocacy inside precisely these spaces, without a single promotional code in sight.

The data settled the question of whether community matters some time ago. Companies with strong communities now grow revenue 2.1 times faster than those without, and an investment in community building returns value across acquisition, retention and reduced support costs. The harder question for CMOs is how to build that community without being flagged as disengenous?.

The psychology of the unprompted thread

The most valuable marketing asset in 2026 is an unprompted Reddit thread, written by an ordinary consumer with no financial relationship with the brand, passionately recommending it to strangers.

Three motivations drive this organic advocacy:

The first is identity: people champion brands that reflect who they are, or aspire to be.

The second is social capital: supporting a respected brand earns status within one's peer group.

The third, and most overlooked, is altruism. Salesforce research shows that 72 per cent of consumers who share positive brand experiences do so primarily to help others, not for personal gain.



The brands that consistently generate organic advocacy understand this architecture.

How one sports brand cracked the code

Gymshark's founders spent months in fitness subreddits answering questions about training and nutrition, no branding, no calls to action, before their company was widely known. When they eventually mentioned their products, it felt like a recommendation from a trusted friend. The result was a community of advocates who felt a personal stake in the brand's success.

The mechanisms for generating organic community activity fall into four categories: value provision, access and exclusivity, creative co-ownership, and conflict framing.

Patagonia offers a masterclass in the last of these; by giving its community a shared cause (environmental activism), it transforms customers into advocates for something larger than a product. The brand does not need to ask for loyalty; the mission demands it.

Creative co-ownership is equally powerful. Lego's Ideas platform invites fans to submit product concepts; winning submissions become actual sets, with the creator receiving a share of sales. Members do not advocate for Lego because they are incentivised to; they advocate because they helped build it.

Peer-to-peer brand positivity

The Edelman Trust Barometer 2025 found that peer recommendations now outrank paid advertising by 28 percentage points in consumer trust. That gap is widening. The implication is unambiguous: the moment community engagement feels commercial, the equity evaporates.

Brands including Samsung and Netflix have learned this by partnering with established Discord server owners who are trusted community leaders, rather than constructing corporate-owned channels from scratch.

At the centre of this strategy is a role that has evolved faster than most job descriptions can keep up with. The modern community manager is part cultural anthropologist, part brand guardian, part data analyst. Their most critical skill is knowing when not to speak, the ability to listen, observe and let the community breathe without corporate interference.

Meet the VP of community affairs

The role now commands serious organisational standing. Senior community positions at technology firms pay $170,000–$220,000, and the chief community officer title has begun to appear on org charts. The career path from community manager to VP is now well established in progressive organisations, reflecting belated recognition that community is a strategic function, not a marketing subtask.

Where should this function sit? Most organisations today place it within marketing, reporting to a director or VP of brand. This works well for alignment with campaigns, but risks creating pressure to deliver promotional results, which, over time, corrupts the community's authenticity.

The most effective model gives the community its own budget and direct executive sponsorship, with dotted-line relationships across marketing, product and customer success. Community insight, after all, belongs to the whole business.

Where to start and when to step back

For marketing leaders making their first serious investment in community, the advice is consistent: start smaller than instinct suggests, and be more patient than quarterly targets permit.

Begin by identifying where organic conversations about your brand or category already exist. Engage authentically in those spaces before attempting to build your own.

A community of 1,000 active members is the threshold at which genuine momentum becomes self-sustaining. Weekly active participants matter far more than subscriber counts. The clearest signal that a programme has succeeded is the emergence of unprompted advocacy, in which community members recommend the brand in their own threads, with no connection to the official account.

The ultimate ambition is a self-sustaining ecosystem in which the brand transitions from owner to sponsor. This requires a particular organisational maturity: the willingness to relinquish control. Communities that are managed too tightly calcify and fragment. The most durable ones are those in which the brand created the conditions for human connection and then stepped back to let it flourish.

This is the invisible hand of great community strategy: not invisible because it is absent, but because it is so well-calibrated that the community never feels the mechanism shaping it. What it feels, instead, is a conversation worth having.