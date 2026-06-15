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    ReachPlayers joins IAB Gaming Task Force to reshape how brands invest in gaming

    One of 18 companies selected to define the standards, measurement, and buying models that will bring gaming into the mainstream media plan.
    Issued by Reach Players
    15 Jun 2026
    15 Jun 2026
    ReachPlayers joins IAB Gaming Task Force to reshape how brands invest in gaming

    ReachPlayers, the in-game advertising network connecting brands and agencies to audiences inside Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft, and more, has been selected as one of 18 companies joining the IAB's task force to define how gaming is bought and sold as a media channel.

    The IAB, the trade body responsible for the standards that underpin digital advertising, is convening a small group of companies to establish the frameworks brands and agencies need to invest in gaming with confidence: agreed measurement methodologies, brand suitability standards, and buying models that sit comfortably inside a media plan.

    For ReachPlayers, the invitation connects directly to what the company has been building since launch: in-game media that is structured, measurable, and commercially familiar. Unlike most digital channels, gaming has historically lacked the standardised infrastructure that planners need, no common currency for impressions, no agreed approach to brand safety, no buying model a CFO could benchmark. The IAB task force is the industry's formal attempt to fix that.

    "Gaming is already where the audience is. This task force is about making sure the industry has the infrastructure to match," said Michael Anav, CEO at ReachPlayers. "Being part of this conversation means gaming is moving closer to where it belongs: inside the media plan, with clear buying models, clear measurement, and clear value for brands. We are proud to be in the room."

    The selection reflects a broader shift in how the advertising industry is approaching gaming. Audiences inside platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft number in the hundreds of millions, and engagement quality is unlike almost anything else on a media plan. Campaigns run by ReachPlayers for brands including Samsung, Adidas, AFL, CeraVe, Garnier, and Maybelline, across markets including South Africa, Australia, CEE, and EMEA, have generated average in-game engagement times of five to nine minutes per player. Players have gone on to create their own content about those brand experiences on TikTok and Discord without being prompted, extending reach organically at no additional cost.

    Those results follow directly from the approach: embedding into environments where the audience already exists, turning brand touchpoints into something players choose to interact with, and delivering against guaranteed CPM and defined reach rather than speculative builds.

    Participation in the IAB task force begins immediately. ReachPlayers will contribute to working groups focused on measurement standards and buying model frameworks.

    About ReachPlayers

    ReachPlayers is an in-game advertising network providing brands and agencies with reliable, measurable access to audiences inside the world's highest-traffic gaming environments. The company combines guaranteed CPM buying, defined reach, and creative expertise to deliver brand experiences that players choose to engage with.

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    Reach Players
    Tired of “pay-to-win” schemes and intrusive ads ruining your game’s immersion? ReachPlayers offers a better way to monetize your creations while maintaining a seamless and enjoyable player experience.
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