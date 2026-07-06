WPRD2026 | Always on, not always seen: The women leading in financial services

South African women hold 47.2% of senior management roles - the highest proportion in the world, according to SNG Grant Thornton's 2025 Women in Business report. Yet only three JSE Top 40 companies have a woman CEO and when one of the country's top investment firms ran a recent CEO search, women made up just 14% of the candidate pool, according to Spencer Stuart's leadership advisory practice.

I run a communications agency serving financial services clients across investment, banking, and business advisory firms, and I see what those numbers mean in practice: an industry that recruits and develops women in depth, then loses their leadership before it reaches the level where it shapes the business. In a sector built on trust and judgment, that loss shows up in performance.

Why current approaches fail

Just Share's 2025 governance briefing tells the story precisely: women hold 38% of JSE Top 40 board seats but only 27.4% of executive roles, and transformation remains concentrated at board level with little structural progress in management pipelines. Stellenbosch Business School's 2025 Women's Report describes the pace of boardroom progress across JSE-listed companies as glacial.

The corporate response compounds the problem: visibility by calendar. A Women's Month panel and a once-off profile position women as participants in a diversity conversation rather than contributors to the market issues defining the sector. Board seats without executive authority, and expertise without public voice, are the two failures the current approach cannot fix.

The argument

Women in financial services leadership are a commercial asset that directly drives trust, performance and institutional credibility — and firms that fail to develop and platform them are choosing weaker results.

The evidence

South African research supports it. A 2025 University of Johannesburg study of senior women leaders frames gender-diverse leadership as a strategic imperative linked to stronger organisational performance — an economic argument, not a social one.

South African institutions prove it. FirstRand, one of the continent's largest banking groups, is led by a woman CEO — as is its corporate and investment banking business, Rand Merchant Bank. Prescient Investment Management is woman-led. These are appointments made on capability at institutions where performance is measured relentlessly.

The pipeline data confirms the capability exists. With women filling nearly half of senior management nationally, the constraint is not talent. It is the conversion of talent into recognised authority.

My own client work demonstrates the mechanism. As a female communications agency owner, I sit alongside women in this sector daily — in the investment committee briefing, the media preparation session, the market update. Financial services run on trust, and trust is built through technical excellence combined with relational intelligence: knowing the detail, reading the room, holding composure under pressure. That is precisely the capability these women demonstrate, and precisely the capability the industry undervalues when it keeps them invisible.

The objections

"Appoint on merit, not gender." Agreed — that is exactly the argument. A system in which women fill 47.2% of senior management but lead three of the Top 40 is filtering merit out, not applying it. Fixing that is a merit position.

"Boards are transformed — the work is done." A board seat is not authority. Executive representation trails board representation by more than ten percentage points, and the women doing the substantive work — advising clients through volatility, managing risk, protecting reputations — remain largely absent from the public conversation where market authority is built. Counting seats measures compliance. Trust is built elsewhere.

What changes if this is right

Firms that develop and consistently platform their women leaders gain deeper succession benches, broader client trust and stronger public authority — because the market hears the full depth of their expertise. The industry conversation starts reflecting who actually holds the knowledge.

What to do now

Three actions. Audit who speaks for your business externally and ask whether it matches who holds the expertise internally. Build year-round platforms — market commentary, media engagement, client education — for your women experts, judged on one standard: the quality of their insight. And invest in the communications support that surfaces authority. I watch this work succeed for my clients: the expertise already exists. Visibility is the unfinished work.