Dr Reddy’s Laboratories registers new cancer immunotherapy in South Africa

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories South Africa has recently received approval for a new PD-1 inhibitor. This medication is intended for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC), which is a rare and aggressive type of head and neck cancer.

The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) estimates that one in seven South African men and one in eight South African women will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime.

While awareness campaigns have helped many recognise the warning signs of breast, prostate and lung cancer, hundreds of rare cancers continue to go largely unnoticed; often because their symptoms resemble everyday illnesses that people experience without a second thought.

Therefore, this registration marks an important step forward in expanding access to modern cancer treatments for patients living with this rare disease.

Oncology advancement

Unlike traditional chemotherapy — which works by killing rapidly dividing cancer cells but can also affect healthy fast-growing cells such as those in the bone marrow, digestive tract and hair follicles — immunotherapy takes a different approach.

It is a form of biological therapy that helps the body’s own immune system recognise and fight cancer more effectively.

By harnessing the immune system rather than directly attacking cancer cells, immunotherapy represents a significant advancement in modern oncology.

It has transformed the treatment landscape for several cancers, offering new hope for patients with certain advanced or difficult-to-treat cancers.

Rare cancers

The National Cancer Institute in the United States estimates that there are more than 500 rare cancers, many of which receive little public attention despite the devastating impact they have on patients and their families.

Among them is nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC), one of the rarest forms of head and neck cancer in South Africa.

According to Globocan 2024 data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the disease has a five-year prevalence of just 0.66 cases per 100,000 people in South Africa.

NPC is frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage, creating challenges for treatment and long-term disease management.

Despite advances in cancer treatment over the past decade, innovation for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma has remained limited, highlighting an unmet need for new therapies.

“Every cancer patient deserves access to innovative treatment options, regardless of how rare their diagnosis may be,” says Dr Rashem Mothilal, general manager, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories South Africa.

“The registration of this immunotherapy represents an important step forward for patients living with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and reflects our commitment to expanding access to advanced oncology treatments in South Africa.”

Treatment gaps

Nasopharyngeal carcinoma develops in the tissue behind the nose and above the back of the throat.

Early symptoms, including nasal congestion, hearing loss, recurrent ear infections and swollen lymph nodes in the neck, can easily be mistaken for more common conditions, often delaying diagnosis until the disease has reached an advanced stage.

The registration of this treatment forms part of Dr Reddy’s broader mission to expand access to innovative cancer therapies and improve outcomes for patients facing complex and often underserved diseases.

As cancer care continues to evolve through advancements in immunotherapy and precision medicine, ensuring access to these innovations remains critical to addressing longstanding treatment gaps.

Early detection

Nasopharyngeal cancer does not always present with obvious warning signs.

Nasal congestion, repeated ear infections, hearing loss, nosebleeds or swelling in the neck should never be ignored if they continue, worsen or keep returning.

While common conditions often cause these symptoms.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories strongly encourages anyone experiencing persistent or unexplained symptoms to consult a healthcare professional.

Early diagnosis remains one of the most important factors in improving treatment options and outcomes for patients living with nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

For patients living with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, access to new treatment options can offer renewed hope and the potential for improved outcomes.

By advancing access to innovative therapies and promoting greater awareness of rare cancers, the healthcare community can help ensure that no patient is overlooked because of the rarity of their diagnosis.