June is recognised globally as International Cancer Survivors Month which provides the opportunity to recognise cancer survivors living in South Africa and to highlight the often-overlooked emotional, physical, financial and practical realities that can continue long after diagnosis and treatment.

Life beyond diagnosis

As Cansa marks its 95th anniversary, the organisation is using Cancer Survivors Month to shift the conversation from cancer awareness alone to life beyond cancer diagnosis. “We also want to remind South Africans that we provide support before, during and after treatment,” says Strydom.

For many people, the end of active treatment is not the end of the impact that cancer has had on their lives. Survivors may continue to live with fatigue, anxiety, fear of recurrence, body image changes, relationship strain, financial pressure, workplace challenges, long-term side effects and the emotional impact of having faced a life-threatening illness.

Survivor support

Strydom says that this is why survivor support must be seen as an essential part of cancer care. “People often assume that once treatment ends, life simply goes back to normal. For many survivors, that is not the case,” says Strydom. “Experiencing cancer can affect a survivor’s confidence, identity, family life, work, finances and emotional wellbeing. Survivors need information, connection and support, not only during treatment, but also as they rebuild their lives afterwards.”

For 95 years, Cansa has supported South Africans affected by cancer through research, education, advocacy, screening, care and support. Today, the organisation’s work extends across the full cancer experience: from risk reduction and early detection to diagnosis, treatment support, survivorship, recurrence, palliative care and support for caregivers and loved ones.

Extended services

Cansa is not just about running awareness and educational campaigns, screening services and care homes. While these remain central to Cansa’s work, the organisation also provides psychosocial, practical and emotional support that can make a meaningful difference to survivors and families navigating life after diagnosis.

This includes telephonic and virtual counselling, face-to-face and virtual support groups, information and support desks at public hospitals, stoma support, wigs and prostheses, medical equipment loans, home-based care guidance, educational resources, affordable cancer screening and advocacy support for people experiencing barriers to care or delays in accessing treatment.

Strydom says surviving cancer is not a single moment, but an ongoing experience that can include recovery, adjustment, renewed hope and, for some, recurrence or palliative care.

Call to action

As part of the June campaign, Cansa is inviting survivors to download the organisation’s Inspire’ poster, add a personal message, share it on social media and tag Cansa. The campaign encourages survivors to share words of hope and inspiration with others living with cancer whether in treatment, recovering or adjusting to life after cancer.

“Every message shared by a survivor has the power to encourage someone else,” says Strydom. “This Cancer Survivors' Month, we want survivors to know that their experience matters, their voices matter, and they don’t have to face life beyond cancer alone. Cansa is here to support, inform and walk alongside them through every stage they go through.”

For more information, please contact Lucy Balona, head: Marketing and Communication at Cansa at email az.gro.asnaC@anolabl. Call 011 616 7662 or mobile 082 459 5230.



