Preventing cervical cancer starts early

Cervical cancer remains a major public health concern in South Africa, with more than 10,000 new cases and nearly 6,000 deaths estimated each year.¹ ² In line with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2030, South Africa has committed to a comprehensive national approach focused on prevention, early detection and timely treatment.³

Central to prevention is vaccination against HPV, the virus responsible for nearly all cases of cervical cancer. Persistent infection with high-risk HPV types, particularly HPV 16 and 18, causes the vast majority of cervical cancers worldwide.⁴

As part of strengthening primary prevention, the Department of Health began its 2026 HPV Vaccination Campaign on 2 February 2026. The campaign, which runs until 27 March 2026, sees free single-dose HPV vaccinations being administered to eligible girls aged nine years and older in public, private and special (as defined by the Department of Basic Education) schools that provide specialised support for learners with disabilities. There are also mechanisms in place to reach out-of-school girls through health facilities and community-based services.

South Africa has adopted the WHO-recommended single-dose HPV schedule following strong evidence that one dose provides protection comparable to multi-dose schedules in immunocompetent girls aged 9–14 years.⁵ For those aged 15–20 years, one or two doses are recommended, while women living with HIV should receive three doses, or at least two where three are not feasible.⁵ The Department of Health will continue to monitor opportunities to introduce next-generation vaccines and, when feasible, extend vaccination to boys.

“Vaccinating girls before they are exposed to HPV is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent cervical cancer,” says Cansa’s Lorraine Govender, national manager: Health Programmes. “It’s a simple, safe intervention that protects girls long before they face any risk – giving families one less worry for the future.”

Cansa encourages parents and caregivers to sign consent forms and ensure eligible girls receive the HPV vaccine during the campaign. By choosing vaccination, families play a direct role in protecting their daughters’ long-term health.

Alongside vaccination, regular cervical cancer screening remains essential. HPV DNA testing, the preferred WHO screening method, and Pap smear screening enable early detection of precancerous changes, when treatment is most effective. This is particularly important for women living with HIV, who face a significantly higher risk of developing cervical cancer.⁶ ⁷

Govender adds: “As part of our screening programme, Cansa makes use of the most trusted and clinically proven liquid-based cytology method when collecting a sample during a Pap smear. Pap smears help us identify abnormal cells on the cervix (lower womb) caused by HPV which can lead to cancer. Should the result indicate an abnormality, Cansa can help with a referral within the public health care sector or to a medical practitioner.”

Eliminating cervical cancer will require coordinated action across communities, schools, health services and families. This HPV Awareness Day, Cansa urges South Africans to support vaccination, prioritise screening, and join the global #OneLessWorry campaign – helping ensure that fewer women face cervical cancer in the years to come.

