    Cansa is ready to shave or spray your hair for a cause

    From a young age, many people are taught that hair is their ‘crown.’ Across cultures, races, and religions, hair carries deep meaning - it forms part of identity, self-expression, and the many phases of life. The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) recognises this significance and, through its annual Shavathon campaign, invites South Africans to stand in solidarity with those for whom hair loss is one of the most visible and challenging effects of cancer treatment.
    18 Feb 2026
    Shavathon events will take place at selected malls on 28 February and 1 March 2026 across South Africa under the campaign banner – ‘Be Courageous’. However, community, school, family, and workplace events may be hosted throughout the year. Every action — big or small can impact and make the cancer experience less devastating.

    Donation fees are R50 per adult and R25 per child under 12 years old. Limited edition Cansa Headwear will be sold for R60 per item (while stock lasts) and certificates of appreciation will be given to those who make hair donations of 25 cm or longer.

    Makoma Raolane, Cansa’s national sustainability manager, says, “For people facing cancer, the loss of their hair is often emotional and difficult. It can affect confidence, dignity, and overall wellbeing. Our Shavathon was created to show those affected by cancer, that they are not alone — every snip, every spray, and every donation sends a powerful message of compassion and support.”

    As Cansa celebrates 95 years of caring for and supporting South Africans impacted by cancer, the organisation remains committed to ensuring that no one diagnosed is in isolation. Funds raised through the Shavathon campaign directly support this mission and help to sustain and help continue nearly a century of service, care, and hope, including care and support programmes for patients and loved ones; education and cancer awareness initiatives; cancer screening services and Cansa Care Homes offering patient accommodation for those who live far from treatment centres.

    Shavathon is far more than a fundraiser - it’s a visible act of unity. Participants take part to stand alongside cancer patients and survivors, to honour those currently in treatment, and to remember loved ones lost to the disease.

    “Participation comes in many forms - whether it’s colouring your hair, paying a Bail Out Fee if shaving isn’t an option, or volunteering your time on the day. Cansa warmly welcomes volunteers who are keen to be get involved hands-on, as their contribution plays a great role in making the event a success,” added Raolane.

    Hair donations are also welcomed and are used by Cansa to assist in the creation of wigs for cancer patients in need, helping to restore confidence and a sense of normality. Shorter lengths will also be accepted as these are used as fillers in wigs. Every strand counts.

    Cansa encourages individuals, companies, schools, and community groups to host their own Shavathon events by registering and ordering sprays and combo packs via the Cansa E-Shop. Funds raised at these events are donated directly to Cansa to support its cancer care and support programmes.

    For dates, locations, and details on how to participate or host an event, visit the Cansa Shavathon website.

    CANSA
    CANSA's purpose is to lead the fight against cancer in South Africa and be the preferred non-profit organisation that enables research, educates, and provides support to all affected by cancer.
