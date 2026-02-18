When your skin forgets how to heal, science reminds it

In cities around the world, more people are realising that confidence has little to do with perfection. It is about feeling comfortable in your own skin. When lingering acne scars or stubborn stretch marks start to affect that ease, it helps to know there are clinically proven options that truly make a difference.

Scarring and stretch marks often carry a deeper emotional impact than their appearance alone. They can influence how we feel in social settings, how we dress, and how confidently we move through the world. Addressing these concerns is not about chasing flawlessness, but about restoring ease, self-assurance, and trust in your skin.

Doctor-led aesthetic at Skin Renewal

At Skin Renewal, Carboxytherapy and Secret RF Microneedling have helped thousands of patients restore that confidence. With more than eight million doctor-led treatments performed, and guidance from aesthetic specialists such as Dr Maureen Allem, these treatments are grounded in experience as much as in science.

Carboxytherapy for smoother, healthier-looking skin

Carboxytherapy often marks the beginning of the journey for patients concerned about uneven texture, early scarring, or stretch marks.

A small amount of medical-grade CO2 is introduced just beneath the skin, stimulating oxygen-rich blood flow and encouraging the production of fresh collagen. This process improves skin vitality from within, supporting natural repair and regeneration.

Over a series of weekly sessions, typically eight treatments lasting 30 to 45 minutes each, the skin gradually appears fuller and more even. Texture becomes smoother, stretch marks soften, and skin tone appears more refined. Downtime is minimal, making Carboxytherapy easy to fit into real life.

Most patients return to normal activities almost immediately, with progressive improvements seen over the course of treatment.

Secret RF Microneedling for deeper scarring and stretch marks

For deeper scarring or more advanced skin concerns, Secret RF Microneedling builds on these initial results. Ultra-fine needles create precise microchannels while delivering controlled radiofrequency energy into the deeper layers of the skin. This combination stimulates collagen and elastin renewal where it matters most, while keeping the surface protected.

After approximately six carefully spaced sessions, the skin feels firmer, smoother, and noticeably refined. Recovery is brief, with most patients experiencing only mild redness for a short period.

Who is best suited to Secret RF Microneedling

Secret RF is particularly effective for patients with deep acne scars, texture irregularities, and skin laxity who are seeking visible improvement without surgery.

Combining treatments for optimal, long-lasting results

At Skin Renewal, treatments are often combined strategically to enhance and maintain results. Carboxytherapy prepares the skin by improving circulation and collagen responsiveness, while Secret RF addresses deeper structural concerns, creating a layered approach to skin renewal.

To further enhance results, treatments are supported with ceramide-rich complexes and targeted peptides. These formulations strengthen the skin barrier, support healing, and help prolong visible improvements achieved in-clinic.

Your skin tells a story. With the right expertise and evidence-based treatments, that story can reflect resilience, renewal, and quiet confidence that lasts.



