2026 must haves: Skin Renewal’s trend forecast

From 2025’s skincare heroes to 2026’s game changers, one thing became beautifully clear, skincare has grown up. Quick fixes quietly stepped aside while science led care took the lead, delivering real change you can see and feel. At Skin Renewal, this shift feels natural, because it mirrors how we have always cared for skin, with medical insight, innovation and a long-term view of true skin health.

Throughout 2025, we witnessed remarkable transformations across our branches. Thoughtfully formulated home care became trusted daily companions, while advanced in branch treatments like the Pearl Fractional Laser proved to be true standouts. What made the biggest difference was not just the technology, but the magic that happens when professional treatments and intelligent topicals work together.

At the heart of this success is one of Skin Renewal’s core pillars of ageing well, results driven multifunctional home care. With the expansion of our topical range in 2025 and exciting innovations ahead, it is clear that skin transformation does not end when you leave the treatment room. Our purpose remains bringing the world’s best medical aesthetic advances to South African skin, every step of the way.

Some of 2025’s proven winners continue to shine. Our hero topicals work beneath the surface, supporting skin function, repairing barriers, and encouraging renewal, not simply improving appearance.

The Triple Ceramide Hydrating Complex became a go-to for restoring comfort and hydration.

Acne Relief Complex continued to change the lives of those struggling with breakouts by addressing oil control, inflammation, and healing in one intelligent formula.

Tri Peptide Brightening Complex gently corrected stubborn pigmentation while soothing sensitivity and supporting youthful skin.

Age Defying Complex delivered visible radiance and firmness through a powerful blend of vitamin C, peptides, and hydration. And this is only the beginning.

In the branch, our treatment portfolio continued to raise the bar. Pearl Fractional Laser became essential for texture, tone, and pore refinement. Endymed FSR stood out for acne scarring and uneven skin, while Laser Genesis remained a favourite for building collagen and glow over time. Microneedling proved once again that versatility and consistency deliver powerful results. Pico Laser impressed with fast, safe pigmentation correction across all skin tones.

Looking ahead, excitement is building with the arrival of Ultraformer MPT, an advanced non-invasive ultrasound treatment delivering visible lifting, tightening, and glow with results that continue to improve over weeks and last for many months. It represents the next evolution of refined rejuvenation with comfort at its core.

As we move into 2026, the future lies in smarter synergy. Doctor-led treatments paired with advanced Skin Renewal formulations allow skin to be prepared, transformed, and maintained more efficiently, often with fewer sessions and greater results. Personalised protocols remain our foundation, combining clinical precision with Dr Maureen Allem’s formulations for outcomes that feel powerful, natural, and sustainable.

As the year unfolds, global insight will continue to guide us. One of the first major medical aesthetic congresses of 2026, IMCAS, brings together the world’s leading innovations and research. Skin Renewal CEO and co-founder Victor Snyders and our procurement team will be sharing key insights from the event across our platforms, helping you stay informed and future-proof your skin journey.

At Skin Renewal, the glow up is never about chasing trends. It is about science, consistency, and care. And as we step into 2026, the future of skin health has never looked brighter.



