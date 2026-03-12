Melasma uncovered

Hormonal pigmentation has a way of arriving quietly, then refusing to leave. One day, your skin looks clear and even, the next, you notice patches that seem stubborn and unpredictable.

The truth is simple. Pigmentation is not random. It is reactive. It is influenced by hormones, inflammation, sun exposure, heat, and even how your skin barrier is functioning. When you understand what is driving it, you stop chasing quick fixes and start creating real, lasting change.

Let's begin with clarity: Not all pigmentation Is the same

Melasma often appears as symmetrical brown or grey patches on the cheeks, forehead, or upper lip. Hormones strongly influence it. It also has a vascular and inflammatory component, meaning increased blood vessels beneath the skin continue to stimulate pigment production. When the basement membrane is damaged, pigment can penetrate deeper into the dermis, making it harder to treat and increasing the likelihood of relapse.

Sunspots are different. They result from cumulative UV exposure and appear as scattered, well-defined brown spots. They do not carry the same hormonal or vascular drivers.

Post inflammatory pigmentation develops after inflammation, such as acne or injury. These marks usually follow the exact shape of the original trigger and fade slowly if ongoing irritation is controlled.

Melasma stands apart because it relapses. Most treatment plans only address what is visible on the surface. They do not address the underlying drivers. If those drivers are ignored, pigmentation returns.

Choose structure over shortcuts

The foundation

Lifestyle is the foundation. Healthy skin begins internally. Gut health, liver detoxification, balanced blood sugar, stress management, and quality sleep all influence inflammation and hormone metabolism.

When detoxification pathways are sluggish, when oestrogen is not metabolised effectively, when inflammation simmers beneath the surface, pigment cells become overactive. Before we build anything long-lasting, we strengthen the foundation.

The 7 pillars of a Melasma

True control of melasma requires all seven pillars to stand strong. Remove one, and the structure weakens.

UV protection: Daily broad-spectrum SPF 50 with iron oxides is essential, even on cloudy days. Visible light and heat also stimulate pigment. Internal support, such as Polypodium Leucotomas can offer additional resilience. Protection must be consistent, not occasional.

Hormone balancing and oestrogen detoxification: Hormonal shifts from pregnancy, contraceptives, or perimenopause can drive melasma. Supporting methylation and detoxification pathways with targeted nutraceuticals helps the body process oestrogen more efficiently and reduces stimulation of pigment cells.

Pigment control: Strategic topical regimens interrupt the pigment pathway at multiple levels. Ingredients such as tranexamic acid, azelaic acid, niacinamide, and pigmentation suppressors work together to calm inflammation, regulate melanin production, and strengthen the barrier.

Decreasing vascularity and inflammation: Melasma is not only pigment, but it is also vascular. Increased blood vessels fuel ongoing stimulation. Targeted topicals, anti-inflammatory support, and treatments such as Laser Genesis help calm this underlying driver.

Repairing a leaky basement membrane: When the junction between epidermis and dermis is compromised, pigment can drop deeper. Strengthening the dermal matrix through regenerative treatments such as Secret RF microneedling and supportive lasers improves structural integrity and reduces chronic relapse.

Targeting inappropriate melanocyte activation: Ageing senescent cells and solar elastosis/sun damage send abnormal signals to melanocytes. Rejuvenation strategies that improve dermal quality reduce this inappropriate activation and create a healthier cellular environment.

Targeting dermal pigment: When pigment is already deep within melanophages in the dermis, specialised Pico Toning lasers are required to fragment and gradually clear it without triggering inflammation.

The rooftop

When the groundwork has been carefully laid and the structure is stable, advanced in-branch treatments refine, amplify and preserve your results, ensuring lasting control rather than temporary improvement.

Laser Genesis calms vascularity and stimulates healing.

Secret RF microneedling strengthens dermal integrity.

Pico toning laser targets deeper pigment.

Maintenance is the master key

Melasma is a chronic condition. That does not mean it cannot be controlled. It means it requires consistency. Periodic in-branch sessions, often spaced throughout the year, preserve dermal integrity and prevent rebound. Daily home care maintains the gains.



