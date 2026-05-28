The cost of being left out of AI answers

More people are using AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to help them decide what to buy, which brands to trust and where to spend their money.

For businesses, this creates a new risk. It is no longer only about whether your brand appears on Google. It is also about whether your brand appears in the answer AI gives.

When someone asks AI a question such as:

Q: “Which private bank should I use?”

Q: “Where should I buy wine online?”

Q: “Which insurance brand is most trusted?”

AI does not return a long list of websites. It gives a short answer, often naming only a few brands.

If your brand is not included, you lose the customer before they ever visit your website.

Being known is not enough

Many businesses assume that if they are well known, AI will naturally mention them. That is not always true.

AI looks for signals that suggest a brand is relevant, trusted, useful and well understood. These signals can come from your website, but also from articles, reviews, directories, comparison sites and other trusted sources online.

This is where GEO, or Generative Engine Optimisation, matters.

Put simply, GEO is about improving how your brand appears in AI-generated answers.

What brands should be looking at

Most businesses already track website visits, Google rankings, paid media and leads. Those numbers still matter, but they do not show how often your brand is missing from AI answers.

Brands now need to understand:

How often AI mentions them



Whether AI recommends them or only lists them



Which competitors appear instead



Which questions they show up for

These questions help businesses understand whether they are visible in the places where customer decisions are starting to happen.

The real risk

When AI leaves your brand out, there may be no click, no website visit and no lead to track.

You may never know the opportunity was lost. But the customer may still have made a decision, and your competitor may have been part of it.

As AI becomes a bigger part of how people discover and compare brands, businesses need to be more than findable.

They need to be recommendable.

About the author

Andrew Walmsley is the South African founder of Visibiliti.ai, where he works with brands on AI visibility, discovery behaviour and answer-engine strategy.

Website: www.visibiliti.ai

Email: az.oc.sbalnezarb@werdna

LinkedIn: LinkedIn profile link



