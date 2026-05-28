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The cost of being left out of AI answers
For businesses, this creates a new risk. It is no longer only about whether your brand appears on Google. It is also about whether your brand appears in the answer AI gives.
When someone asks AI a question such as:
Q: “Which private bank should I use?”
Q: “Where should I buy wine online?”
Q: “Which insurance brand is most trusted?”
AI does not return a long list of websites. It gives a short answer, often naming only a few brands.
If your brand is not included, you lose the customer before they ever visit your website.
Being known is not enough
Many businesses assume that if they are well known, AI will naturally mention them. That is not always true.
AI looks for signals that suggest a brand is relevant, trusted, useful and well understood. These signals can come from your website, but also from articles, reviews, directories, comparison sites and other trusted sources online.
This is where GEO, or Generative Engine Optimisation, matters.
Put simply, GEO is about improving how your brand appears in AI-generated answers.
What brands should be looking at
Most businesses already track website visits, Google rankings, paid media and leads. Those numbers still matter, but they do not show how often your brand is missing from AI answers.
Brands now need to understand:
- How often AI mentions them
- Whether AI recommends them or only lists them
- Which competitors appear instead
- Which questions they show up for
These questions help businesses understand whether they are visible in the places where customer decisions are starting to happen.
The real risk
When AI leaves your brand out, there may be no click, no website visit and no lead to track.
You may never know the opportunity was lost. But the customer may still have made a decision, and your competitor may have been part of it.
As AI becomes a bigger part of how people discover and compare brands, businesses need to be more than findable.
They need to be recommendable.
About the author
Andrew Walmsley is the South African founder of Visibiliti.ai, where he works with brands on AI visibility, discovery behaviour and answer-engine strategy.
Website: www.visibiliti.ai
Email: az.oc.sbalnezarb@werdna
LinkedIn: LinkedIn profile link
About Andrew WalmsleyI am passionate about all things digital, and making our clients ideas awesome!
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