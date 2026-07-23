Google hunts for SA startups to join accelerator

Google has opened applications for the 2026 Google for Startups Accelerator: South Africa, a three-month programme that will provide equity-free funding, technical mentorship and access to the company's artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for 15 South African startups.

Applications are open from 21 July to 28 August 2026, with the programme running from 28 September to 4 December.

Announced at the Google Cloud Summit Johannesburg, the initiative forms part of Google's commitment to support 50 South African startups between 2024 and 2028.

Selected startups will each receive up to R1m in equity-free funding, allowing founders to retain full ownership of their businesses while using the capital to grow. Participants will also gain access to Google's AI tools, cloud infrastructure and Gemini models, alongside one-on-one mentorship from Google engineers, AI specialists and industry experts.

The accelerator is aimed at South African-led startups that are owned or controlled by historically disadvantaged persons (HDPs) and are developing AI-driven products for local market needs.

The programme's curriculum covers product development, growth strategy and operational planning, while also connecting participants to Google's global accelerator network and more than 25 South African alumni.

"We are committed to the long-term growth of South Africa's tech ecosystem," said Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem for Africa at Google.

"Through programmes built specifically for South Africans, we give startups the support, mentorship and tools they need to thrive. As these startups grow, they drive local economic development and contribute to a more inclusive, technology-enabled future for the continent."

According to Google, the broader Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme has supported more than 190 startups across 17 African countries since launching in 2018. Collectively, those businesses have raised more than $400m (about R6.5bn), created over 3,500 jobs and received $5m in equity-free funding and Google product credits.

Applications for the 2026 South Africa accelerator close on 28 August.