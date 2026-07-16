How SMEs can use data tools to understand their customers

In a market where margins are thin and competition is intense, data-led customer insight is no longer a “nice to have” for South African small and medium businesses (SMEs). Research consistently shows that using structured data tools can improve customer retention, refine product offerings, and help businesses make more informed decisions.

Jeremy Lang, managing director at Business Partners Limited

Yet, while there is a growing ecosystem of accessible data tools - many of which are free or have low-cost entry points - business owners often don’t know where to start. To help get started, here are five categories of data tools SMEs can realistically adopt to understand customers better and use those insights to drive growth.

1. Customer relationship management (CRM) systems

Most SMEs already collect customer data in some way, but it’s often scattered across spreadsheets, inboxes and WhatsApp threads. A CRM system solves this by centralising all customer information into a single, structured platform.

An effective CRM empowers you to track contact details, purchase history and previous interactions, giving you a clearer picture of customer behaviour and preferences.

Well-known tools like HubSpot, Zoho CRM or Salesforce offer scalable options, while locally developed platforms such as 1Stream are increasingly tailored to South African realities, including integration with accounting systems and WhatsApp.

2. Website and customer behaviour analytics

If your business has any form of online footprint, website analytics tools are one of the simplest ways to start understanding customer behaviour.

Platforms like Google Analytics or Mixpanel track how users interact with your website - which pages they visit, how long they stay, and where they drop off. These tools collect and analyse behavioural data to uncover patterns and trends in how customers engage with your business. This is a great way to help identify opportunities to improve customer experience and optimise engagement.

3. Customer data platforms (CDPs)

As a business grows, customer data can become fragmented across multiple systems - CRM, website, social media, email marketing and support platforms. This is where customer data platforms come in. A CDP aggregates and unifies data from these different sources to create a single, continuously updated customer profile.

While these tools are more advanced, they are becoming increasingly relevant for SMEs operating across multiple channels, particularly in retail, e-commerce and service-based industries.

3. Business intelligence (BI) and reporting tools

Collecting data is one thing; but turning it into actionable insight is another. Business intelligence tools bridge this gap by converting raw data into dashboards and reports that support better decision-making.

Tools such as Power BI or Looker Studio allow SMEs to combine data from multiple sources - CRM, sales, finance - and visualise trends in a simple, accessible format. These platforms connect data sources, transform information, and present it through dashboards for analysis and sharing, making it easier to spot trends, monitor performance and respond quickly to changing business conditions.

4. Customer feedback and survey tools

Direct customer feedback remains one of the most valuable - and often underutilised - data sources available to SMEs. Survey tools such as SurveyMonkey, Typeform or even Google Forms allow businesses to capture customer sentiment, satisfaction and unmet needs. This form of first-party data provides direct insight into customer attitudes and expectations, helping businesses make improvements based on real customer experiences rather than assumptions.

A practical starting point

While all of these tools can add value, SMEs should avoid adopting too many systems at once, as this can create complexity and make it harder to extract meaningful insights. For most SMEs, a strong starting point is a simple CRM to centralise customer data; website analytics to understand behaviour; and a basic feedback mechanism to capture sentiment. From there, more advanced tools such as BI platforms or CDPs can be introduced as the business grows.

The key is not to collect more data for the sake of it, but to use the information available to better understand customers, strengthen relationships and make more informed business decisions.



