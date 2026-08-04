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    Funding mistakes SMEs make when under financial pressure

    The latest Business Partners Limited SME Confidence Index found that 9 in 10 South African small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have experienced operational pressure from recent fuel price increases, underscoring the short-term financial pressures facing the sector. More broadly, the survey points to a growing number of businesses shifting their focus from expansion to short-term survival.
    By Jeremy Lang, issued by Business Partners Limited
    4 Aug 2026
    Funding mistakes SMEs make when under financial pressure

    For business owners, this response is understandable. When costs rise unexpectedly, cash flow tightens, or sales come under pressure, the immediate priority is often to stabilise the business as quickly as possible. While securing short-term finance is often critical and can provide much-needed relief, the urgency to resolve short-term financial challenges can sometimes lead SMEs to make funding decisions that inadvertently create bigger problems down the line.

    While every business’s situation is different, there are three common funding mistakes SMEs should avoid:

    1. Using the wrong type of funding for the problem

    Taking on longer-term debt to address a temporary cash flow gap may leave the business carrying unnecessary costs for years. Before seeking finance, business owners should clearly identify whether the challenge relates to working capital, equipment, expansion, or a temporary cash flow shortfall. Funding should support the specific need instead of simply providing access to additional cash.

    The right funding structure can strengthen a business. The wrong one can place further pressure on already strained finances.

    2. Taking on debt before addressing underlying operational issues

    Funding can provide breathing room, but it cannot fix an unsustainable business model.

    When financial pressure emerges, many SMEs focus exclusively on raising additional capital without first examining the factors driving the problem. Rising costs, declining margins, poor stock management, inefficient processes, delayed debtor payments or pricing issues can all create cash flow pressure that funding alone will not solve.

    Additional funds may temporarily relieve the symptoms, but unless the root causes are addressed, businesses will find themselves facing the same challenge again a few months later – only with higher repayment obligations.

    Before pursuing external funding, business owners should conduct an honest assessment of their operations and identify areas where efficiencies can be improved, costs can be better managed, or revenue collection can be strengthened. This not only improves business performance but can also enhance the likelihood of securing funding on favourable terms.

    3. Waiting too long to seek funding

    Ironically, one of the biggest mistakes SMEs make is delaying funding discussions until their options become limited.

    Many business owners view funding as a last resort and only approach lenders once cash reserves have been depleted and the situation has become critical. At that stage, the business may have fewer financing options available, and management teams are often required to make rushed decision-making under significant pressure.

    The strongest funding applications are typically made when a business still has sufficient time to plan, assess different solutions and demonstrate a clear path forward. Accessing finance should therefore form part of a broader resilience strategy rather than just an emergency response.

    In an environment where fuel costs, inflationary pressures and broader economic uncertainty continue to affect SMEs, short-term financial pressure is becoming an increasingly familiar reality for many business owners. The key is to take a measured and strategic approach to sourcing funding, carefully assessing the business’s needs, repayment capacity and growth objectives. When aligned with a clear purpose and sound financial planning, funding is a valuable tool for supporting sustainable business growth.

    Read more: SME funding, short-term funding, Jeremy lang, financial pressure, business finance, business debt
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    About Jeremy Lang

    Jeremy Lang is managing director at Business Partners Limited.
    Business Partners Limited
    About Business Partners Ltd.

    Business Partners Limited (Business Partners Ltd) is a specialist risk finance company for formal small and medium owner-managed businesses in South Africa and selected African countries. The company actively supports entrepreneurial growth by providing financing from R500, 000 to R50 million, specialist sectoral knowledge, business premises and added-value services for viable small and medium businesses. Since establishment in 1981, Business Partners Ltd has provided business finance worth over R25 billion in over 73 000 transactions facilitating over 700 000 jobs. Business Partners Ltd was named the 2019 Gold winner in the SME Bank of the Year – Africa category at the Global SME Finance Awards*.

    Visit [[www.businesspartners.co.za]] for more information.

    *Business Partners Ltd has had remarkable results within the SME segment
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