WomensMonth | Kayleigh Fazan believes retail's future depends on investing in people

For Kayleigh Fazan, founder of The International Retail Academy, great retail has never been about products alone. It's about people.

"I wanted to build a business that helps retailers unlock commercial performance by investing in human performance," says Kayleigh Fazan, founder of The International Retail Academy. Image supplied

Having worked with Fortune 500 retailers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Fazan has built her career around one central belief: that frontline employees are retail's greatest competitive advantage.

Through The International Retail Academy, she is helping retailers transform customer experience by developing stronger leaders, more confident teams and workplaces where people thrive.

As South Africa celebrates Women's Month, Fazan's journey also highlights the growing influence of women in shaping the future of one of the country's largest employers.

From starting on the shop floor herself to advising global retailers, she believes the next generation of retail leaders will succeed by combining commercial thinking with empathy, continuous learning and authentic leadership.

Building a business around people

The International Retail Academy was founded on a conviction that retail organisations invest heavily in systems and processes but often overlook the people who ultimately determine whether customers return.

"I wanted to build a business that helps retailers unlock commercial performance by investing in human performance," says Fazan.

Like many entrepreneurs, her journey was not without challenges. Building a business from scratch meant hearing far more "no's" than "yes's", particularly while challenging traditional approaches to leadership development.

"There were occasions where I felt I had to prove my credibility before people would truly listen. Rather than allowing that to become a barrier, I focused on delivering measurable results."

Creating leadership pathways for women

Retail remains one of South Africa's largest employers of women, yet many still struggle to progress into senior leadership positions.

Fazan believes the industry already possesses one of its greatest advantages: leadership can begin anywhere.

"Some of the best retail leaders I've worked with started as weekend sales assistants. That was my own path too."

The challenge, she says, is that too many organisations still promote employees based primarily on tenure rather than leadership capability.

"Women don't simply need opportunities. They need visibility, coaching, mentorship and regular feedback before the promotion arrives."

Instead of treating leadership development as a once-off training programme after promotion, retailers should begin coaching future leaders while they're still working on the shop floor.

The human advantage in a digital world

As retailers accelerate investments in AI, automation and digital transformation, Fazan believes human connection is becoming even more valuable.

"Technology can make shopping faster. People make shopping memorable."

While pricing, convenience and product ranges can be replicated, she argues that customer experience remains one of the few genuine competitive advantages.

"The one thing competitors struggle to copy is how customers feel after interacting with your people."

Women, she believes, have long played a significant role in shaping exceptional customer experiences because many naturally excel at building trust, listening carefully and recognising emotional cues.

"Those human skills create confidence for customers, and confident customers are far more likely to buy."

Leadership that puts people first

Having worked alongside retail leaders across multiple continents, Fazan says the most successful women consistently combine commercial acumen with emotional intelligence.

"They create clarity during uncertainty, remain curious and understand that leadership isn't about having all the answers. It's about creating an environment where people perform at their best."

Rather than solving every challenge themselves, exceptional leaders coach their teams, building capability throughout the organisation.

"Teams don't need perfect leaders. They need predictable ones they can trust."

She believes technology should support—not replace—those human qualities.

"AI should remove friction, not remove humanity. The more technology handles repetitive tasks, the more time leaders should have for coaching, developing people and connecting with customers."

Stop waiting for confidence

One of the biggest barriers preventing women from stepping into leadership is confidence—or the perceived lack of it.

Fazan challenges that assumption.

"Please stop waiting for confidence to arrive before taking action. Confidence rarely comes first. Competence does."

Every difficult conversation, every team meeting and every challenge successfully navigated builds the experience that ultimately creates confidence.

She also encourages women to let go of perfectionism.

"Leadership isn't about never making mistakes. It's about learning quickly, staying authentic and continuing to move forward even when things feel uncomfortable."

Lessons from global retail

Working internationally has reinforced one important lesson: the world's best retailers treat inclusion as a commercial strategy, not simply an HR initiative.

"High-performing cultures are built when every colleague feels seen, valued and equipped to contribute."

She has also observed a shift from traditional performance management towards continuous coaching.

"The best organisations create frequent conversations rather than relying solely on annual performance reviews."

Importantly, successful retailers measure behaviours just as carefully as they measure financial performance.

"Sales matter, but the daily behaviours that create those sales deserve just as much attention."

Retail as a launchpad for young women

With youth unemployment remaining one of South Africa's greatest challenges, Fazan believes retail offers young women far more than an entry-level job.

"Retail is one of the few industries where someone can develop commercial skills, leadership capability and customer expertise very early in their career."

She encourages young professionals to focus on building transferable skills such as communication, resilience, adaptability and relationship-building.

"Learning how to influence people, solve problems and deliver exceptional customer experiences will open doors far beyond retail."

Training is a habit, not an event

Despite significant investments in learning and development, Fazan believes many retailers continue making one critical mistake.

"The biggest mistake is treating training as an event rather than a habit."

While workshops may inspire employees, lasting behavioural change comes through consistent coaching, observation, feedback and recognition.

"Knowledge alone doesn't change behaviour. Everyday leadership does."

A legacy built on people

As Women's Month celebrates women who are shaping industries and creating opportunities, Fazan hopes her own legacy will be measured not by programmes delivered, but by people empowered.

"I'd love to help leaders realise that people are never a cost to manage—they're the greatest investment a business can make."

If organisations become places where employees feel more confident, customers feel more valued and leaders recognise the influence they have on others, she says she will consider her work a success.

Her message to the next generation of women entering retail is both simple and powerful: "You don't need to become someone else to be an exceptional leader. Your authenticity, your curiosity and your willingness to keep learning are powerful advantages."

In an industry built on human connection, Fazan believes the future belongs to leaders who never lose sight of the people behind every sale.

"As technology transforms retail, one thing will never change," she says. "Retail has always been about people — and it always will be."