Shoprite expands Gauteng retail push with Checkers Hyper in Centurion

The Shoprite Group has strengthened its Gauteng presence with the opening of a new Checkers Hyper, Uniq Clothing by Checkers, and Petshop Science at Irene Village Mall in Centurion, creating 115 new jobs while expanding its destination retail offering.

The Shoprite Group has opened a new Checkers Hyper, Uniq Clothing by Checkers and Petshop Science at Irene Village Mall in Centurion, continuing the expansion momentum that saw it surpass its store rollout target in the previous reporting period. Source: www.shopriteholdings.co.za

The latest opening builds on the retailer's continued expansion strategy after surpassing its store rollout target during its previous reporting period. Of the new employment opportunities created, 102 positions are at the new Checkers Hyper.

Spanning 5,369m2, the hypermarket has been designed as a one-stop shopping destination, offering an extensive range of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise and specialty products, alongside a variety of convenient in-store services.

Destination shopping experience

The new store features dedicated departments, including a meat market, bakery, hot & cold foods deli, and fresh fruit and vegetables section, complemented by a selection of specialty food outlets.

The new Checkers Hyper Irene Village offers customers quality, convenience and a wide range of specialist offerings under one roof. Source: www.shopriteholdings.co.za

Customers can also enjoy offerings from sushi, Krispy Kreme, Kauai, tandoori chicken, a coffee shop, a milkshake bar, a hamburger bar, a smoothie bar and even a chocolate fountain, reinforcing Checkers Hyper's focus on creating an enhanced in-store shopping experience.

Additional customer services include a refrigerated flower cart and a Money Market counter.

"Customers want more choice, quality fresh food and greater convenience, and that's exactly what we've delivered at Checkers Hyper Irene Village," says Willem Hunlun, chief operating officer of Checkers.

"This store showcases the best of what Checkers has to offer, bringing together quality, innovation and specialist offerings in one destination."

The new Uniq Clothing by Checkers store at Irene Village Mall expands convenient access to affordable fashion for local shoppers. www.shopriteholdings.co.za

Supporting local employment

Leading the new store is Lerato Lubambo, who brings a decade of experience with Checkers to her role as branch manager.

As a member of the local community, Lubambo will oversee the new team while focusing on delivering the service and quality standards synonymous with the Checkers brand.

The opening also reflects the Shoprite Group's continued investment in local job creation as it expands its retail footprint across South Africa.

Continued retail expansion

The addition of Uniq Clothing by Checkers and Petshop Science alongside the new hypermarket further broadens the retailer's integrated shopping offering, allowing customers to access groceries, fashion and pet care under one roof.

Petshop Science opened at Irene Village Mall alongside the new Checkers Hyper, offering a specialist shopping destination for pet owners. www.shopriteholdings.co.za

Checkers Hyper Irene Village will trade Monday to Friday: 8am–7pm. Saturday: 8am–6pm and Sunday: 8am–5pm