Shoprite reaches 300th community garden milestone in Bredasdorp

The Shoprite Group has marked the establishment of its 300th community food garden with the official recognition of the Zero Organic Waste to Landfill Project outside Bredasdorp.

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Located at the Cape Agulhas Municipality Materials Recovery Facility, the project is a partnership between the municipality and the Zero Waste Association of South Africa (ZWASA), combining organic waste recycling with local food production to strengthen community food security.

From waste to food

Launched in 2021 to divert biodegradable waste from landfill and convert it into nutrient-rich compost, the project expanded into food production in 2024.

Today, it operates as a circular system in which food waste from around 800 local households is collected, sorted and composted before being returned to the soil to grow vegetables that are sold within the local community.

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Situated near a large informal settlement, the garden enables fresh produce to move only a short distance from soil to table, improving access to nutritious food.

The garden is maintained by a team of eight under the guidance of ZWASA farm manager Anine Swart. Approximately 700m² is currently under active cultivation on the five-hectare site.

Beyond food production, the project hosts monthly workshops where community members learn practical farming skills. Planned developments include a nursery for seedling production and improved planting-bed layouts to reduce erosion and protect crops from extreme weather.

"To grow healthy food, you need healthy soil," says Swart. "We take what people throw away from their kitchens and bring it back to the soil as compost. It's not just about feeding people – it's about feeding them well. More communities should have access to gardens like this because when people have healthy food, they have a healthier life."

Supporting food security

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For more than a decade, the Shoprite Group has supported community food gardens across South Africa to strengthen food security, create local opportunities and improve access to fresh produce.

The retailer's support includes agricultural training and mentorship, irrigation systems, tools and water-harvesting infrastructure aimed at increasing production while reducing pressure on municipal water supplies.

"Celebrating the milestone of 300 community food gardens is a meaningful moment for us, and we will continue to invest in communities through this programme," says Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at the Shoprite Group. "The support we provide to each garden is tailored to and shaped by its environment and the needs of the local community it serves. In Bredasdorp, local collaboration and regenerative thinking are helping to turn what was once considered waste into a resource, strengthening food security in a practical and lasting way."

Local partnership

Cape Agulhas Municipality says the project demonstrates how underutilised land can be transformed into productive community assets while addressing waste management challenges.

"This project is a practical and inspiring example of how partnerships can turn challenges into something that works for both people and the environment," says Wessel Rabbets, Cape Agulhas municipal manager.