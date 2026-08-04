Jarred Trembath to lead Influential

Jarred Trembath has been appointed head of Influential, sub-Saharan Africa, by Publicis Groupe Africa. He will lead the growth and evolution of the group's integrated creator marketing capability across the region.

Publicis Groupe Africa has appointed Jarred Trembath as head of Influential, sub-Saharan Africa (Image supplied)

Influencer marketing is now one of the fastest-growing media channels globally.

As marketing investment faces greater scrutiny, brands need influencer marketing to deliver measurable business outcomes, not just content and engagement.

The industry is shifting from creators, followers, reach and organic campaigns toward audience intelligence, AI-powered planning, paid media integration, commerce and measurable business outcomes.

"The creator economy has matured beyond a content-led discipline. We're entering an era where influencer marketing is becoming one of the most accountable and intelligent media channels in the marketing mix," says Trembath.

Influential is a capability within Publicis Groupe Africa's broader connected media proposition, combining AI-powered audience intelligence, connectedID deterministic identity, first-party data and cross-channel measurement.

The real differentiator is how creator marketing connects to AI, audience intelligence, identity, data, media and measurement within the Publicis ecosystem.

Publicis starts with audience identity and data, identifying the communities that shape behaviour, then the creators who authentically influence them.

How brands connect with people

Ashish Williams, senior vice president media, says, "Creator marketing is evolving from a standalone communications channel into a measurable growth driver powered by data, technology and intelligence.

"At Publicis Groupe Africa, we are focused on integrating creator capabilities within our broader connected media ecosystem, enabling brands to connect creativity, audience intelligence, commerce and measurement in a way that delivers meaningful business outcomes.

"Jarred's appointment reflects our commitment to building future-fit capabilities that help our clients navigate this evolving landscape with greater precision and impact."

Trembath adds, "At Publicis Groupe Africa, we're redefining how brands connect with people by combining AI, audience intelligence, data & tech and creator expertise within a single integrated ecosystem.

"This enables us to identify the creators who genuinely influence culture and connect those relationships to measurable business outcomes. The future of influencer marketing will be defined by who can connect intelligence, media and creativity to drive real business growth."

Trembath brings 15 years of EMEA experience in paid media, performance marketing, creator marketing and leadership and continues to lead the group's performance B2B and affiliate marketing capabilities.