Body care is getting the skincare treatment with Nivea's new serum range

If your body care routine still begins and ends with a moisturiser, you're not alone. But the beauty industry is increasingly taking its cues from facial skincare, with ingredient-led formulas designed to target concerns like uneven skin tone, dullness and rough texture becoming the latest focus.

Lerato Nxumalo and Ntando Rambani. (Image supplied)

Dubbed the “skinification” of body care, the trend sees familiar skincare ingredients such as Vitamin C, Niacinamide and AHA making their way into body lotions and serums, encouraging consumers to give the skin below the neck the same attention as their faces.

Nivea South Africa is the latest brand to lean into the movement with the launch of its limited-edition Extra Bright Body Serum range, unveiled during a media event at Ukko Restaurant in Bryanston.

The launch brought together media, creators and industry guests for an introduction to the new collection, with the experience designed around the idea of a new era in body care. The event’s standout moment came with the arrival of a restored 1964 Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet, which served as the campaign’s hero stunt and a symbol of the brand’s move towards a more elevated approach to everyday body care.

South African personalities Lerato Nxumalo and Ntando Rambani front the campaign, reflecting the brand’s focus on confidence, self-expression and more intentional beauty routines.

From moisturising to targeted body care

While body lotions have traditionally focused on hydration, consumers are increasingly looking for products that address specific skin concerns.

The same shift that transformed facial skincare, where shoppers began looking for formulas with active ingredients and targeted benefits — is now influencing the way people approach body care.

According to Angela Nxumalo, brand manager for Nivea South Africa, this change in consumer behaviour inspired the development of the new range.

“We’re introducing a new layer to body care by bringing skincare-inspired ingredients into routines in a way that feels simple, effective and accessible,” she says.

Nxumalo says consumers are increasingly looking for products that do more than moisturise, with many wanting targeted skincare benefits for their bodies too. The goal, she explains, is to make it easier for people to incorporate body serum into existing routines without having to completely rethink their approach to skincare.

3 Formulas built around familiar skincare ingredients

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the Extra Bright range has been developed around different skin concerns, using ingredients that have already become staples in facial skincare routines.





The Nivea Extra Bright C&A Vitamin Body Serum combines Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin A), Niacinamide and Glycerin to help improve the appearance of uneven skin tone and dark spots, while also providing moisturisation and UV protection.



combines Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin A), Niacinamide and Glycerin to help improve the appearance of uneven skin tone and dark spots, while also providing moisturisation and UV protection. The Nivea Extra Bright C&E Vitamin Body Serum combines Vitamins C and E with Niacinamide and Glycerin to support brighter, healthier-looking skin while helping to keep skin hydrated.



combines Vitamins C and E with Niacinamide and Glycerin to support brighter, healthier-looking skin while helping to keep skin hydrated. The Nivea Extra Bright C&AHA Skin Renewal formula uses AHA, Vitamin C, Shea Butter and Glycerin to gently exfoliate and smooth the skin while supporting moisture levels.

By bringing these familiar skincare ingredients into body care, the range reflects a wider industry movement towards products that are designed around specific needs rather than general maintenance.

More than a product launch

The Johannesburg launch highlighted the broader evolution of body care, as brands increasingly respond to consumers who want more from their daily routines.

With skincare routines becoming more ingredient-focused, the boundaries between facial and body care continue to blur. Ingredients once reserved for facial serums are now becoming part of everyday body products, signalling a shift in how consumers think about caring for their skin from head to toe.

For Nivea, the launch represents a move towards making skincare-inspired body care more accessible, while tapping into a growing demand for products that combine science, simplicity and self-care.