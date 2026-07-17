Men’s wellness spending reshapes grooming into a high-growth market

Men’s grooming is no longer just a superficiality of everyday life. The market has shifted tremendously, driven by a cultural shift towards longevity and preventive health, transforming it into a pillar of daily holistic wellness.

Formula One driver Carlos Sainz fronts campaigns for L’Oréal Paris, including the Elvive haircare range, as well as the L'Oréal Men Expert skincare and antiperspirant lines. Image credit: L’Oréal Paris

For decades, the men’s personal care industry operated on a simple mandate: convenience.

Success was measured by quick grooming solutions, basic hygiene products, and purely functional purchases.

Today, that old paradigm has dissolved.

Modern men are approaching self-care through a 360-degree lens, recognising that skin health is intrinsically linked to sleep quality, gut health, diet, supplements, and mental rest.

This behavioural shift is transforming a once-niche market into one of the most powerful economic engines in the global wellness economy.

According to data from the Global Wellness Institute, an impressive 95% of men now consider mental health a top priority, signalling a broader redefinition of what it means to feel and look successful.

The male grooming opportunity

This focus on internal well-being mirrors massive commercial growth on the outside.

The global men’s grooming market is projected to skyrocket from approximately $299bn in 2025 to more than $506bn by 2033.

Furthermore, research indicates that adoption of male skincare routines has surged by over 20% in the last five years.

This explosive growth proves that the conscious male consumer is no longer just buying products; he is investing in a lifestyle ecosystem where grooming sits alongside nutrition, fitness, and bio-hacking.

“We are witnessing a profound shift where men are becoming highly intentional about their biology,” says Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural, South Africa’s award-winning clean, holistic beauty and wellness brand.

“They are asking smart questions about clean ingredients, inflammation, gut-skin connection, and how stress impacts their appearance.

“The modern man understands that a face cream cannot fix what poor sleep and a high-stress lifestyle break.

“Grooming has officially earned its place at the table next to diet, rest, and supplements.”

Beyond the bathroom cabinet

For businesses and retailers, the implications of this trend extend far beyond the bathroom cabinet.

The rise of the wellness-focused male consumer is actively reallocating disposable income across multiple categories, including:

Nutraceuticals and supplements: Targeted vitamins, adaptogens, and gut-health solutions.



Targeted vitamins, adaptogens, and gut-health solutions. Sleep and recovery tech: Wearables and routines focused on circadian rhythm optimisation.



Wearables and routines focused on circadian rhythm optimisation. Clean performance grooming: Plant-based, non-toxic skincare designed to support the skin microbiome.



Plant-based, non-toxic skincare designed to support the skin microbiome. Longevity and healthcare: Proactive treatments focused on healthspan rather than just lifespan.

“What we are experiencing is the ultimate redefinition of masculinity through the lens of well-being,” Sherwin adds.

“Men are no longer reactive about their health; they are proactive.

“They want transparency, efficacy, and products that support how they feel from the inside out.

“Seeing men embrace this lifestyle so passionately proves that authentic self-care knows no gender.”

As wellness transitions from an aspirational trend into an everyday baseline lifestyle, the modern male consumer represents a sophisticated, high-growth market, one defined not by vanity but by intentional living, longevity, and total body harmony.