Markham launches sustainable vegan-friendly mens beauty collection

Markham has launched its new men’s beauty collection, formulated for the discerning Markham Man.

Source: © Bash https://bash.com/ Bash Markham has launched its new men’s beauty collection, formulated for the discerning Markham Man

The collection builds on its legacy of quality and innovation since 1873, and includes a meticulously curated selection of skin care products designed to meet the unique needs of men today.

A tradition of excellence, a commitment to sustainability

In alignment with Markham’s proud heritage, the new range celebrates over a century of Markham craftsmanship, blending traditional methods with modern innovation.

"Each product is made from the highest quality plant-based or synthetic ingredients, ensuring premium quality and efficacy. “Reflecting our commitment to the planet, all our new beauty products come in 100% recyclable packaging, and the entire range is vegan-friendly,” says Deshi Moodley, Markham’s cosmetics research and product development specialist.

Alcohol-free formulations

“Understanding the challenges faced by men’s skin, whether from environmental factors or daily grooming habits like shaving, Markham’s new skincare line is alcohol-free to promote hydration and maintain a healthy skin barrier.

"Suitable for all skin types, including the most sensitive, the products aim to foster long-term skin health and radiance,” adds Moodley.

Key ingredients like aloe and tea tree oil provide gentle yet effective solutions.

Aloe hydrates and moisturises, while tea tree oil, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, soothes and clarifies the skin, reducing oiliness and blemishes.

Designed for the Markham Man

Markham’s new range features bespoke formulations specifically tailored for men.

These include lightweight, easy-to-absorb textures that combat the build-up of dirt and oil in beards or soothe skin stressed by shaving.

The line-up is crafted to keep men’s skin looking healthy and vibrant and includes:

Exfoliating face wash – For a deep, refreshing clean.

Face moisturiser – Hydrates and protects against environmental damage.



Aftershave balm – Soothes and repairs post-shave skin.



Eye gel – Reduces puffiness and under-eye circles.



Beard oil – Nourishes and conditions the beard.



Shaving gel – Ensures a smooth, close shave without irritation.

Shop now in store and on Bash.com