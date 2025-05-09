TFG and VML triumph at the Smarties 2025 Awards

The MMA Smarties Awards South Africa has announced the winners for 2025 with The Foschini Retail group (TFG) being named brand of the year and VML agency of the year.

The awards were held on Thursday. Source: Supplied.

Proud chapter

This year marked a proud chapter in the Smarties journey because it has been recognised by both Warc and RECMA. The categories placed greater emphasis on the creative use of AI and Data in marketing campaigns. The winners stood out not only for their strategic ingenuity but also for how effectively they harnessed technology to deliver meaningful, results-driven brand experiences.

“Smarties South Africa entries this year were a masterclass in blending creativity, innovation, and technology. Judging was incredibly difficult — every case brought bold thinking and real impact. MMA South Africa is home to one of the most passionate, fearless marketing communities in the world,” says Melis Ertem, MMA MEA CEO.

Top honours were awarded to those who led with vision and executed with precision:

Brand of the Year: TFG

Agency of the Year: VML

Best in Show: Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!

Strategic thinking

Each of these campaigns stood out for their blend of strategic thinking, cultural resonance, and business impact — reflecting the dynamism and creativity of South African consumers and the marketers who connect with them.The 2025 judging panel brought together top talent from across the continent — senior marketers and digital leaders from TikTok, Standard Bank, MTN, Nestlé, Absa, Takealot, and Unilever. The jury was led by the 2025 jury chairs, Luisa Mazinter, chief growth officer at Mesh.trade & MMA SA chair Emeritus, Khensani Nobanda (CM(SA)), group executive: Marketing & Corporate Affairs.

“The calibre of entries this year was nothing short of exceptional. What stood out across the board was how brands are embracing data and technology not just as enablers, but as core storytelling tools. "We saw campaigns that moved beyond surface-level creativity — they were smart, purposeful, and designed for real-world impact. Judging the Smarties reaffirmed just how bold and world-class South African marketing has become," says Carl Jordan, head of sales, sub-Saharan Africa – TikTok.