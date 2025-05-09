TFG and VML triumph at the Smarties 2025 Awards

|Impact Media
|Omnichannel Marketing
|Award
|Lead Agency
|Advertiser/Brand
|Entry Name
|SILVER
|Gorilla
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Price Palooza
|SILVER
|iProspect SA - Dentsu
|South African Breweries
|Battle of the billboards
|GOLD
|Gorilla
|Pick n Pay asap!
|Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
|GOLD
|The MediaShop
|L'Oréal South Africa
|A Sky High Journey Through South African Skies
|BRONZE
|99c Advertising
|Checkers South Africa
|Checkers’ Little Shop Goes Xtra
|BRONZE
|Futuretech & UM
|Old Mutual
|Old Mutual Two-Pot Retirement Digital Enablement
|Cross Digital Media Marketing
|GOLD
|Gorilla
|Pick n Pay asap!
|Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
|SILVER
|Machine_
|Unilever
|101 Ways Campaign
|BRONZE
|VML
|Standard Bank
|Fraud is no Fairytale
|BRONZE
|Standard Bank-South Africa
|Standard Bank- South Africa
|School of Scam- #BeatTheScam
|Gaming Gamification & E-Sports
|SILVER
|Hailr
|Clicks Group
|Clicks ClubCard Festive Gamification Campaign
|BRONZE
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever
|Lifebuoy Global Handwashing Day
|Social Media Marketing
|GOLD
|VML
|Mondelez
|NASA Won’t Confirm It But TikTok Will: Lunch Bar’
|SILVER
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Pep
|Pep Dry and Detect Towerls
|BRONZE
|Gorilla
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Price Palooza
|GOLD
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Unilever
|Raising the bar for Sunlight Green Bar
|SILVER
|Gorilla
|Pick n Pay asap!
|Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
|Creator / Influencer / Celebrity Marketing
|GOLD
|VML
|Mondelez
|How a UFO Cover-Up Sold Millions of Lunch Bars
|BRONZE
|DStv SA
|DStv SA
|kykNET Hier (DStv)
|SILVER
|Gorilla
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Price Palooza
|SILVER
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Unilever
|Raising the bar for Sunlight Green Bar
|BRONZE
|Oliver Marketing South Africa
|Unilever South Africa
|Dove Men+Care Conversations
|BRONZE
|Hellosquare
|Tiger Brands
|Tinkies Holiday Spice
|SILVER
|Until Until Agency & Events
|Absa Bank Limited
|I Grew It: Finance 101
|BRONZE
|OnPoint PR & Lifestyle Management
|Absa Bank Limited
|Your Story Matters Brand Campaign
|Experience Tech
|Programmatic
|SILVER
|Carbon1 & Publicis
|Toyota
|Sustainable Programmatic Power
|SILVER
|Broadbrand
|Broadbrand
|Exceeding Expectations With Jungle Oats
|BRONZE
|365 Digital
|Vodacom
|Vodapay Summer Hydra achieves 708% ROAS
|BRONZE
|Eskimi
|Eskimi and OMD South Africa
|McDonald’s Festive Make Happy Happen campaign
|GOLD
|Rookdigital
|Audi
|AUDI AFTERSALES SERVICE CAMPAIGN '24
|Data Insights / Contextual Marketing
|GOLD
|TFG
|TFG - The Foschini Retail Group
|TFG Precision Marketing
|SILVER
|Rainmaker Media
|Shoprite
|Checkers LiquorShop Purchase Intent Audience
|SILVER
|Rainmaker Media
|Standard Bank
|Data Clean Room
|WEB 3.0 Technologies Marketing
|BRONZE
|Simunye Media
|PepsiCo Inc.
|Simba ROARRRS: Immersive VR at Joburg Day
|Ecommerce
|Customer (CX) / User Experience (UX) & Design
|BRONZE
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Spotify Track Your Racks
|BRONZE
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank
|Fraud is no Fairytale
|O2O / New Retail / Innovative & New Tech Sales Channels
|SILVER
|Rainmaker Media
|Shoprite
|Checkers LiquorShop Purchase Intent Audience
|AI Marketing
|Innovative Use of AI in Advertising
|SILVER
|VML South Africa
|Unilever
|Real Beauty Generation
|BRONZE
|Broadbrand
|Broadbrand
|Exceeding Expectations With Jungle Oats
|AI-Powered Audience Engagement
|GOLD
|TFG
|TFG - The Foschini Retail Group
|TFG Precision Marketing
|BRONZE
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever
|Lifebuoy Global Handwashing Day
|AI-Driven Creative Excellence
|GOLD
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank AI-Powered Music Ads
|BRONZE
|Broadbrand
|Broadbrand
|Exceeding Expectations With Jungle Oats
|Creative
|Personalization
|GOLD
|TFG
|TFG - The Foschini Retail Group
|TFG Precision Marketing
|Short or Long Form Video
|GOLD
|99c Advertising
|Checkers South Africa
|Checkers Delivering Something Xtra This Christmas
|BRONZE
|Gorilla
|Pick n Pay asap!
|Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
|SILVER
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Youth Honours Board
|Purpose Driven Marketing
|Social Impact Marketing
|GOLD
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Pep
|Pep Dry and Detect Towerls
|SILVER
|Ogilvy
|Vodacom Foundation
|When you see it
|BRONZE
|DStv
|DStv
|DStv presents 'What's Next?'
|SILVER
|Until Until Agency & Events
|Absa Bank Limited
|I Grew It: Finance 101
|Brand Purpose / Activism
|GOLD
|VML South Africa
|Unilever
|Real Beauty Generation
|SILVER
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Pep
|Pep Dry and Detect Towerls
|BRONZE
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank
|Fraud is no Fairytale
|BRONZE
|Avatar
|Absa
|Absa Run Your City
|BRONZE
|Rainmaker Media
|Unilever
|Dove - Buy Dove Give Love
|SILVER
|Oliver Marketing South Africa
|Unilever South Africa
|Dove Men+Care Conversations
|Diversity & Inclusion
|GOLD
|VML South Africa
|Unilever
|Real Beauty Generation
|BRONZE
|Naked Brain Communications
|Unilever
|Omo Qina Ndoda Campaign
|SILVER
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever
|Express Yourself in 100 Colours
|GOLD
|Lumico (Pty) Ltd
|Estee Lauder South Africa
|Foundation for the Nation
|Marketing Impact
|Brand Experience
|GOLD
|VML
|Mondelez
|Lunch Bar UFOs & The Biggest Chocolate Cover-Up
|SILVER
|99c Advertising
|Checkers South Africa
|Checkers Delivering Something Xtra This Christmas
|BRONZE
|99c
|Shoprite Group of Companies
|Checkers: Play Better Together
|BRONZE
|Offlimit Communications
|Coca-Cola South Africa
|Coke Studio
|GOLD
|Freshive Digital Agency
|Benny South Africa
|Benny South Africa
|Customer Journey Marketing - Lead Generation / CRM
|GOLD
|TFG
|TFG - The Foschini Retail Group
|TFG Precision Marketing
|BRONZE
|Honest Marketing & Dentsu Redstar
|Heineken Beverages
|Heineken Silver 2.0
|SILVER
|VML
|Nando's
|Push Notification Strategy
|BRONZE
|Blue Robot
|Takealot Online (Pty) Ltd
|Takealot The Ultimate Checkout
|SILVER
|Offlimit Communications
|Sleep Group
|Power up with Restonic
|Product and / or Service Launch
|SILVER
|Rainmaker Media
|Shoprite
|Checkers Sixty60 DotCom Launch
|GOLD
|Hellosquare
|BevCo
|Reboost Watermelon Splash
|SILVER
|Mindshare
|KFC
|KFC Braam Play
|Instant Impact / Promotion
|GOLD
|iProspect SA - Dentsu
|South African Breweries
|Battle of the billboards
|GOLD
|Gorilla
|Pick n Pay asap!
|Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
|GOLD
|Gorilla
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Price Palooza
|SILVER
|Rainmaker Media
|Beiersdorf
|Nivea Sales Driver - Sixty60 In App Credit
|Real Time Marketing
|GOLD
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Bank Your Time
|SILVER
|Avatar Agency / FutureTech
|Isuzu
|Isuzu X-Ryder 1.9: Real-Time Marketing Success
|BRONZE
|Vicinity Media
|Lays
|Game-on technology unlocks high-impact omnichannel
|Small Budget Big Impact
|GOLD
|Sauce Advertising
|Reach for a Dream
|Step Into My Slippers
|GOLD
|Rainmaker Media
|Shoprite
|Checkers LiquorShop Purchase Intent Audience
|BRONZE
|Blue Robot
|SuperSport
|SuperSport SA20 Quiz Challenge
|SILVER
|365 Digital
|Himalaya Wellness
|Himalaya's TikTok Triumph Boostings Sales by 116%