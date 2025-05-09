Marketing & Media Advertising
    Marketing & Media Advertising

    TFG and VML triumph at the Smarties 2025 Awards

    The MMA Smarties Awards South Africa has announced the winners for 2025 with The Foschini Retail group (TFG) being named brand of the year and VML agency of the year.
    9 May 2025
    9 May 2025
    The awards were held on Thursday. Source: Supplied.
    The awards were held on Thursday. Source: Supplied.

    Proud chapter

    This year marked a proud chapter in the Smarties journey because it has been recognised by both Warc and RECMA. The categories placed greater emphasis on the creative use of AI and Data in marketing campaigns. The winners stood out not only for their strategic ingenuity but also for how effectively they harnessed technology to deliver meaningful, results-driven brand experiences.

    “Smarties South Africa entries this year were a masterclass in blending creativity, innovation, and technology. Judging was incredibly difficult — every case brought bold thinking and real impact. MMA South Africa is home to one of the most passionate, fearless marketing communities in the world,” says Melis Ertem, MMA MEA CEO.

    Top honours were awarded to those who led with vision and executed with precision:

    • Brand of the Year: TFG
    • Agency of the Year: VML
    • Best in Show: Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!

    Strategic thinking

    Each of these campaigns stood out for their blend of strategic thinking, cultural resonance, and business impact — reflecting the dynamism and creativity of South African consumers and the marketers who connect with them.The 2025 judging panel brought together top talent from across the continent — senior marketers and digital leaders from TikTok, Standard Bank, MTN, Nestlé, Absa, Takealot, and Unilever. The jury was led by the 2025 jury chairs, Luisa Mazinter, chief growth officer at Mesh.trade & MMA SA chair Emeritus, Khensani Nobanda (CM(SA)), group executive: Marketing & Corporate Affairs.

    “The calibre of entries this year was nothing short of exceptional. What stood out across the board was how brands are embracing data and technology not just as enablers, but as core storytelling tools. "We saw campaigns that moved beyond surface-level creativity — they were smart, purposeful, and designed for real-world impact. Judging the Smarties reaffirmed just how bold and world-class South African marketing has become," says Carl Jordan, head of sales, sub-Saharan Africa – TikTok.

    Impact Media
    Omnichannel Marketing
    AwardLead AgencyAdvertiser/BrandEntry Name
    SILVERGorillaPick n Pay Smart ShopperPick n Pay Smart Shopper Price Palooza
    SILVERiProspect SA - DentsuSouth African BreweriesBattle of the billboards
    GOLDGorillaPick n Pay asap!Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
    GOLDThe MediaShopL'Oréal South AfricaA Sky High Journey Through South African Skies
    BRONZE99c AdvertisingCheckers South AfricaCheckers’ Little Shop Goes Xtra
    BRONZEFuturetech & UMOld MutualOld Mutual Two-Pot Retirement Digital Enablement
    Cross Digital Media Marketing
    GOLDGorillaPick n Pay asap!Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
    SILVERMachine_Unilever101 Ways Campaign
    BRONZEVMLStandard BankFraud is no Fairytale
    BRONZEStandard Bank-South AfricaStandard Bank- South AfricaSchool of Scam- #BeatTheScam
    Gaming Gamification & E-Sports
    SILVERHailrClicks GroupClicks ClubCard Festive Gamification Campaign
    BRONZEOliver MarketingUnileverLifebuoy Global Handwashing Day
    Social Media Marketing
    GOLDVMLMondelezNASA Won’t Confirm It But TikTok Will: Lunch Bar’
    SILVEROgilvy South AfricaPepPep Dry and Detect Towerls
    BRONZEGorillaPick n Pay Smart ShopperPick n Pay Smart Shopper Price Palooza
    GOLDMullenLowe South AfricaUnileverRaising the bar for Sunlight Green Bar
    SILVERGorillaPick n Pay asap!Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
    Creator / Influencer / Celebrity Marketing
    GOLDVMLMondelezHow a UFO Cover-Up Sold Millions of Lunch Bars
    BRONZEDStv SADStv SAkykNET Hier (DStv)
    SILVERGorillaPick n Pay Smart ShopperPick n Pay Smart Shopper Price Palooza
    SILVERMullenLowe South AfricaUnileverRaising the bar for Sunlight Green Bar
    BRONZEOliver Marketing South AfricaUnilever South AfricaDove Men+Care Conversations
    BRONZEHellosquareTiger BrandsTinkies Holiday Spice
    SILVERUntil Until Agency & EventsAbsa Bank LimitedI Grew It: Finance 101
    BRONZEOnPoint PR & Lifestyle ManagementAbsa Bank LimitedYour Story Matters Brand Campaign
    Experience Tech
    Programmatic
    SILVERCarbon1 & PublicisToyotaSustainable Programmatic Power
    SILVERBroadbrandBroadbrandExceeding Expectations With Jungle Oats
    BRONZE365 DigitalVodacomVodapay Summer Hydra achieves 708% ROAS
    BRONZEEskimiEskimi and OMD South AfricaMcDonald’s Festive Make Happy Happen campaign
    GOLDRookdigitalAudiAUDI AFTERSALES SERVICE CAMPAIGN '24
    Data Insights / Contextual Marketing
    GOLDTFGTFG - The Foschini Retail GroupTFG Precision Marketing
    SILVERRainmaker MediaShopriteCheckers LiquorShop Purchase Intent Audience
    SILVERRainmaker MediaStandard BankData Clean Room
    WEB 3.0 Technologies Marketing
    BRONZESimunye MediaPepsiCo Inc.Simba ROARRRS: Immersive VR at Joburg Day
    Ecommerce
    Customer (CX) / User Experience (UX) & Design
    BRONZEM&C Saatchi AbelStandard Bank South AfricaSpotify Track Your Racks
    BRONZEStandard BankStandard BankFraud is no Fairytale
    O2O / New Retail / Innovative & New Tech Sales Channels
    SILVERRainmaker MediaShopriteCheckers LiquorShop Purchase Intent Audience
    AI Marketing
    Innovative Use of AI in Advertising
    SILVERVML South AfricaUnileverReal Beauty Generation
    BRONZEBroadbrandBroadbrandExceeding Expectations With Jungle Oats
    AI-Powered Audience Engagement
    GOLDTFGTFG - The Foschini Retail GroupTFG Precision Marketing
    BRONZEOliver MarketingUnileverLifebuoy Global Handwashing Day
    AI-Driven Creative Excellence
    GOLDM&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankStandard Bank AI-Powered Music Ads
    BRONZEBroadbrandBroadbrandExceeding Expectations With Jungle Oats
    Creative
    Personalization
    GOLDTFGTFG - The Foschini Retail GroupTFG Precision Marketing
    Short or Long Form Video
    GOLD99c AdvertisingCheckers South AfricaCheckers Delivering Something Xtra This Christmas
    BRONZEGorillaPick n Pay asap!Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
    SILVERJoe PublicNedbankNedbank Youth Honours Board
    Purpose Driven Marketing
    Social Impact Marketing
    GOLDOgilvy South AfricaPepPep Dry and Detect Towerls
    SILVEROgilvyVodacom FoundationWhen you see it
    BRONZEDStvDStvDStv presents 'What's Next?'
    SILVERUntil Until Agency & EventsAbsa Bank LimitedI Grew It: Finance 101
    Brand Purpose / Activism
    GOLDVML South AfricaUnileverReal Beauty Generation
    SILVEROgilvy South AfricaPepPep Dry and Detect Towerls
    BRONZEStandard BankStandard BankFraud is no Fairytale
    BRONZEAvatarAbsaAbsa Run Your City
    BRONZERainmaker MediaUnileverDove - Buy Dove Give Love
    SILVEROliver Marketing South AfricaUnilever South AfricaDove Men+Care Conversations
    Diversity  &  Inclusion
    GOLDVML South AfricaUnileverReal Beauty Generation
    BRONZENaked Brain CommunicationsUnileverOmo Qina Ndoda Campaign
    SILVEROliver MarketingUnileverExpress Yourself in 100 Colours
    GOLDLumico (Pty) LtdEstee Lauder South AfricaFoundation for the Nation
    Marketing Impact
    Brand Experience
    GOLDVMLMondelezLunch Bar UFOs & The Biggest Chocolate Cover-Up
    SILVER99c AdvertisingCheckers South AfricaCheckers Delivering Something Xtra This Christmas
    BRONZE99cShoprite Group of CompaniesCheckers: Play Better Together
    BRONZEOfflimit CommunicationsCoca-Cola South AfricaCoke Studio
    GOLDFreshive Digital AgencyBenny South AfricaBenny South Africa
    Customer Journey Marketing - Lead Generation / CRM
    GOLDTFGTFG - The Foschini Retail GroupTFG Precision Marketing
    BRONZEHonest Marketing & Dentsu RedstarHeineken BeveragesHeineken Silver 2.0
    SILVERVMLNando'sPush Notification Strategy
    BRONZEBlue RobotTakealot Online (Pty) LtdTakealot The Ultimate Checkout
    SILVEROfflimit CommunicationsSleep GroupPower up with Restonic
    Product and / or Service Launch
    SILVERRainmaker MediaShopriteCheckers Sixty60 DotCom Launch
    GOLDHellosquareBevCoReboost Watermelon Splash
    SILVERMindshareKFCKFC Braam Play
    Instant Impact / Promotion
    GOLDiProspect SA - DentsuSouth African BreweriesBattle of the billboards
    GOLDGorillaPick n Pay asap!Pick n Pay asap! Find the Bunny! Get the Money!
    GOLDGorillaPick n Pay Smart ShopperPick n Pay Smart Shopper Price Palooza
    SILVERRainmaker MediaBeiersdorfNivea Sales Driver - Sixty60 In App Credit
    Real Time Marketing
    GOLDNedbankNedbankBank Your Time
    SILVERAvatar Agency / FutureTechIsuzuIsuzu X-Ryder 1.9: Real-Time Marketing Success
    BRONZEVicinity MediaLaysGame-on technology unlocks high-impact omnichannel
    Small Budget Big Impact
    GOLDSauce AdvertisingReach for a DreamStep Into My Slippers
    GOLDRainmaker MediaShopriteCheckers LiquorShop Purchase Intent Audience
    BRONZEBlue RobotSuperSportSuperSport SA20 Quiz Challenge
    SILVER365 DigitalHimalaya WellnessHimalaya's TikTok Triumph Boostings Sales by 116%

