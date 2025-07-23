Magix launches Research and Development Lab to tackle new cyber threats

Magix, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Magix R&D Lab, a cutting-edge research and development initiative aimed at advancing cybersecurity through innovative threat research and offensive security expertise.

Kevin Wotshela, managing director of Magix Security, expressed his excitement about the new venture: “Magix R&D Lab represents our commitment to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. By combining our experience with pioneering research, we are geared to protect our clients from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.”

Dedicated to uncovering threats, developing custom tools, and simulating real-world attacks the Lab's mission is to fuel offensive security services with original research and insights, helping clients remain resilient, audit-ready, and ahead of the curve.

Key features of Magix R&D Lab:

Advanced Threat Simulation: By evaluating the latest vulnerabilities and attack techniques, Magix R&D Lab ensures that environments are tested against the methods used by real attackers.



By evaluating the latest vulnerabilities and attack techniques, Magix R&D Lab ensures that environments are tested against the methods used by real attackers. Continuous Up-skilling and Training: Engineers at Magix R&D Lab are engaged in ongoing research, red team simulations, and hands-on lab work, sharpening their offensive security expertise.



Engineers at Magix R&D Lab are engaged in ongoing research, red team simulations, and hands-on lab work, sharpening their offensive security expertise. Enhanced Threat Intelligence: Magix R&D Lab tracks global adversaries, reverse-engineers malware, and monitors dark web chatter, translating this into actionable intelligence for stronger cyber resilience.

Another key focus of the Lab is to share knowledge through a series of insightful White Papers that address pressing issues currently impacting the cybersecurity landscape in South Africa.

The first in the Magix R&D Lab series, "The Role of AI in Ethical and Unethical Hacking: Implications for Business," authored by Tim Butler, Floyd Tshoma, and Hlayisani Shondlani, delves into the dual nature of Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity.

This paper is a valuable resource for businesses and individuals eager to understand how AI can be both a shield and a weapon in the digital realm.

By sharing these findings, Magix R&D Lab aims to motivate and empower stakeholders to enhance their defensive strategies and navigate the complexities of modern cybersecurity challenges effectively.

Meet the experts behind Magix Lab R&D

The authoring team is comprised of talented and dedicated professionals who excel in the field of cybersecurity. Meet three of our key members who are instrumental in driving our success.

Tim Butler

Tim Butler: A leader in IT and cybersecurity

Position: Magix chief operations officer

Certifications: Multiple CompTIA Certifications (A+, N+, Cloud+, Project+, Security+, Pentest+, CySA+, CASP+), London School of Economics MBA Essentials Certificate

A driven and motivated individual, with over 15 years of IT experience, Tim is able to share his knowledge and draw the best aspects out of his Team. With multiple certifications in the IT space, Cybersecurity has been at the forefront in securing users and architecture, and now in testing against them. With an open mind, Tim is always willing to expand his knowledge and expertise. Especially when his Colleagues are so passionate and knowledgeable, this makes the experience all the more enriching.

Floyd Tshoma

Floyd Tshoma: The critical thinking specialist

Position: Magix cyber security consultant

Certifications: ICSI|CNSS Certified Network Security Specialist, ISCI|CPT Certified Penetration Tester, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), ISO/IEC 27001 Dynamics of Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), Cisco Ethical Hacker

With a wide range of knowledge in the IT field, coupled with a mind honed for critical thinking, Floyd demonstrates these skills daily as an amazing Cybersecurity Professional. He is able to identify flaws in IT infrastructure and applications, then communicate these clearly to clients to strengthen their overall security posture. Never sitting still, Floyd continues to add to his knowledge and skills through further certifications and training, applying and sharing that knowledge to his work and life.

Hlayisani Shondlani

Hlayisani Shondlani: The logical innovator

Position: Magix cyber security consultant

Certifications: Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), ISO 27001 Internal Auditor, BSc Statistics and Computer Science, Cisco Ethical Hacker

Passionate and eager to explore the world of Cybersecurity, Hlayisani shows a knack for logical thinking and pattern recognition. These make him an incredible cybersecurity professional, as he uncovers flaws in avenues not thought of in applications and network architecture, further securing clients assets. Always looking ahead, he continues to hone his skills and knowledge, applying them in his work and personal endeavours.

Together, Tim, Floyd, and Hlayisani form a formidable team at Magix Lab R&D, each contributing unique skills and perspectives to advance cybersecurity solutions. Their dedication to the field and commitment to continuous improvement ensure that Magix R&D Lab remains at the forefront of innovation in cybersecurity.

Commitment to Global Collaboration

With over 20 years’ experience, Magix Security is a trusted provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. With a focus on innovation, the company is dedicated to protecting clients from the growing and evolving threats in the digital landscape.

Further collaborations with industry leaders such as Checkmarx, Syteca, Usecure, Bottomline, Qualys, and Perception Point ensure that the Lab remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

Discover the Future of Cybersecurity with Magix R&D Lab

Magix R&D Lab invites businesses and cybersecurity professionals to delve into this White Paper and to explore its’ comprehensive analysis of AI's offensive and defensive roles in hacking, detailed case studies, and strategic recommendations for enhancing cybersecurity defenses.

Key findings reveal that:

85% of cybersecurity professionals believe AI-driven cyberattacks are more sophisticated and harder to detect.



of cybersecurity professionals believe AI-driven cyberattacks are more sophisticated and harder to detect. AI-assisted ransomware attacks saw a 67% increase in the last year.



increase in the last year. AI-generated malware surged by 125% in the past year.



in the past year. 60% of cybercriminal groups now employ generative AI for attacks.



of cybercriminal groups now employ generative AI for attacks. Credential stuffing attempts using AI increased by 150% .



. AI-driven spear phishing emails have a 92% higher success rate.

For more information and to download The Role of AI in Ethical and Unethical Hacking: Implications for Business White Paper visit https://www.magix.co.za/downloads or connect at az.oc.xigam@selas or (+27) 11 258 4442.



