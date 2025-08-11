Sarah Mthintso appointed new executive director of SAB Foundation

The South African Breweries (SAB) has appointed Sarah Mthintso as the new executive director of the SAB Foundation.

Image supplied.

“It is a privilege to join the SAB Foundation at such a pivotal moment,” said Mthintso.

“I am deeply honoured to carry forward the incredible work that has already been done, and to help shape a future where impact is both sustainable and scalable.

"The foundation has demonstrated how businesses can be powerful enablers of change, and I look forward to working alongside our partners to unlock opportunity, drive inclusion, and improve the lives of South Africans in tangible, lasting ways.”

Lifelong commitment

Mthintso brings more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of social impact, transformation, and public policy.

Her journey began in the NGO sector and has since spanned government and corporate South Africa, anchored by a lifelong commitment to inclusive development and the empowerment of marginalised communities.

Most recently, Mthintso held executive roles at Telkom, Old Mutual, and Vodacom, where she led high-impact work across transformation, social impact, financial and digital inclusion, and public policy.

At Telkom, she was instrumental in repositioning the Telkom Foundation to adopt a shared value approach, helping to bridge social and commercial objectives.

She spearheaded strategic programmes that advanced inclusion and economic participation, leveraging technology as a key enabler, while also driving BBBEE transformation through robust policy leadership and stakeholder engagement.

During her time at Old Mutual, Mthintso held overall responsibility for the organisation’s social impact, financial inclusion, public policy, and transformation portfolios.

Championing integrated strategies

She championed integrated strategies to support underserved communities, scale development solutions, and embed sustainability into core business practices, mobilising resources and partnerships to unlock opportunity for marginalised groups.

In her most recent role as head of public affairs at Vodacom South Africa, Mthintso was responsible for facilitating strategic stakeholder engagements and leading policy advocacy on issues such as digital inclusion and equitable growth.

“We are pleased to welcome Sarah as the new executive director of the SAB Foundation,” said Zoleka Lisa, vice president of corporate affairs at SAB.

“Her deep expertise, values-driven leadership, and passion for meaningful impact make her the ideal person to lead the foundation into its next chapter.

"Sarah will be instrumental in deepening the Foundation’s human impact and advancing sustainable, inclusive growth across the communities we serve.”