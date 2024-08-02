Applications open for SAB Foundation’s Tholoana Enterprise Programme

The SAB Foundation has opened applications for its 18-month Tholoana Enterprise Programme, designed to support South African entrepreneurs ready to grow both their businesses and leadership skills.

A recent participant and graduate of the SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme, Sabelo Lindani | image source: SAB Foundation

The programme offers one-on-one mentorship, business skills training, and access to market opportunities, alongside practical tools to help build resilient and sustainable ventures.

Participants also gain access to mental health services and holistic support to thrive both personally and professionally.

Since 2015, the programme has supported hundreds of entrepreneurs across all sectors, with a special focus on women, youth, rural entrepreneurs, and people with disabilities.

Applicants must meet these criteria: their business must be at least 12 months old, 51% Black-owned and managed, based in South Africa, and led full-time by an experienced entrepreneur.

Applications opened on 4 August and close on 8 September at midday.

For application support, contact az.oc.alotef@anaolohtnoitadnuofbas or call 086 181 9209.