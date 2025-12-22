South Africa
    Samsung Air Conditioners show that comfort never takes a season off

    With temperatures starting to climb as we usher summer in, Samsung is reminding South Africans that its Air Conditioners (AC’s) are more than just a way to beat the heat - they’re a year-round lifestyle essential. Designed for the different seasons, Samsung’s innovative WindFree™ Air Conditioners offer not only cooling relief in summer but also warmth in winter, cleaner air and smart, energy-efficient comfort all year long.
    Issued by Samsung
    22 Dec 2025
    22 Dec 2025
    Samsung Air Conditioners show that comfort never takes a season off

    Samsung’s WindFree™ Air Conditioners redefine what comfort means - offering heating, dehumidifying and air purification capabilities that adapt seamlessly to your life, your habits and your home.

    Warmth when it’s cold, cool when it’s hot

    Thanks to Heat Pump Technology, Samsung ACs provide efficient, even warmth - no dry air3, no energy waste3, no separate heating system required3. And when the seasons shift again? Just a tap on your phone, using SmartThings, switches things back to crisp, refreshing cooling. It’s the definition of effortless comfort.

    Clean air, every day

    Beyond temperature control, Samsung air conditioners help you breathe cleaner air. Many models feature advanced filtration systems that capture ultrafine dust and allergens. That means cleaner, healthier indoor air - especially valuable during allergy season or winter, when homes are sealed tight and fresh air is hard to come by.

    Smart comfort, wherever you are

    Because comfort isn’t one-size-fits-all, Samsung ACs use SmartThings to adjust automatically. Going from your work-from-home desk to the couch? Your air conditioner knows when to dial things down or dehumidify. Heading out for the day? It powers down to save energy, and your wallet.

    You can even control everything from your smartphone, meaning comfort literally follows you from room to room, and from season to season.

    Samsung Air Conditioners show that comfort never takes a season off

    Efficient. Quiet. Effortless. All year

    Running your air conditioner all year might sound costly, but Samsung’s Digital Inverter Technology ensures every watt of power is used wisely. It maintains your desired temperature without constant on-off cycling, using less energy1 and reducing noise. And with WindFree™ Cooling, you stay comfortable without the draft - 23,000 micro air holes gently disperse air for a quieter, even flow that feels natural, not harsh.

    Comfort, redefined for every season

    Between the height of summer and the chilly winter, Samsung air conditioners are designed for your comfort. This range of air conditioners is about keeping control of your environment.

