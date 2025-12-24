Hybrid work models are redefining business resilience

In recent years, businesses worldwide have been forced to test their resilience as post-pandemic realities reshaped how organisations operate. Hybrid and remote work models, once viewed as temporary solutions, are now firmly embedded in future office strategies.

Source: Pexels.

While employees initially flourished with greater flexibility, reduced commuting and improved work-life balance, leaders soon faced new challenges around trust, cohesion and sustained performance. In response, many organisations embraced hybrid working as a deliberate strategy, enabling staff to split time between home, central offices and locations closer to home.

This shift is unlocking a powerful opportunity to rethink work itself—delivering greater flexibility, productivity and satisfaction for employees, while driving efficiency, engagement and lower overheads across the enterprise.

But hybrid working doesn’t only benefit employees; it also strengthens business resilience by reducing reliance on a few permanent sites. By operating from thousands of global locations, an enterprise can continue functioning even if disruptions, such as a Covid19 lockdown, affect multiple areas. Employees in other places can maintain operations and minimise downtime.

These can be part of a formal disaster-recovery plan for businesses facing disruption. This approach may include ‘plug-and-play’ office space on the same or next business day, permanent back-up workspace for critical team members, or on-demand back-up office space for clients. These new locations can also become part of a new everyday working model, such as a ‘hub and spoke’ approach with a distributed workforce.

A new way of working

Once considered an exception, working from multiple locations can be hugely beneficial. These benefits extend beyond employees, positively impacting overall business performance. Here are some reasons why:

Allowing employees to work from various locations builds mutual trust. They can choose to work from home, a central office, or a local workspace. Face-to-face work for part of the week helps maintain relationships and strengthen trust across teams.

Working from different locations gives employees greater control of their day. They save time on commuting without losing essential connections with each other.

It can also create better working relationships between team members. Employees can collaborate face-to-face or work alone when they need to focus or reflect.

From a business perspective, wastage is reduced because companies do not pay for unused office space or expend energy maintaining empty buildings. Instead, people rotate between designated areas, optimising space usage. Additionally, risk is spread across multiple locations rather than being concentrated. For the C-Suite, this means that if one site faces disruption, the entire organisation is less likely to suffer significant harm.

This is a crucial moment for many enterprises. No less an authority than The Harvard Business Review concluded that leaders need to “work to rebuild and maintain trusting relationships – with and among their employees… Those who don’t risk far more than lower morale. The chances of increased attrition, lower productivity and stalled innovation also loom large when trust plummets.”

Provided that businesses can link their IT systems and HR processes to their operations team, enabling employees to work from multiple locations, it need not threaten collaboration or trust. Quite the opposite, in fact. Offering teams the freedom to choose how and where they work can actually strengthen relationships. It can also strengthen entire businesses.

Regardless of its size, an enterprise depends on individuals. When individuals are given space to grow, trust, productivity, and the organisation's resilience all increase.