Empowering working parents is the key to thriving businesses and happier families

Hybrid working is reshaping the future of work for parents, offering a powerful solution to the daily challenge of balancing careers and family life.

Source: Pexels.

A recent IWG report reveals that hybrid models not only boost well-being and productivity, but also accelerate gender equality by freeing time, removing commutes, and enabling more flexible, family-friendly schedules.

Women, in particular, often carry a heavier burden in family and household commitments, bearing a disproportionate share of caregiving and domestic responsibilities. This gendered division of unpaid work creates a double burden for women, who are also trying to prioritise and advance their professional careers.

With many female workers struggling to fit these responsibilities into a traditional day, numerous studies show how this has led to a high number of women dropping out of the workforce, as well as greater incidences of burnout.

Families need support

Recent research from the charity Working Families also exposed a gap between what working fathers want and what workplaces deliver. Three-quarters (74%) of dads want to share parenting equally, yet many still fear the professional consequences. Additionally, six in 10 fathers feel consistently judged for prioritising family life, and 50% feel anxious about asking for flexibility.

Three-quarters (78%) of fathers report that their situation has caused strain on their own health, their partner’s or their child’s. A quarter say they’ve missed out on key moments like school plays or bedtime stories.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to demonstrating the importance of workplace flexibility, and it is equally relevant for all parents and carers, not just fathers. When employees say goodbye to long daily commutes, and flexibility becomes the norm for all, everyone benefits.

The flexibility to work from home or local workspaces has been instrumental in helping parents balance careers and childcare – no matter whether you’re a mum, dad or carer. According to IWG's study, the majority of working parents (83%) say hybrid working has made them better parents, while 86% report an improved quality of family life.

Crucially, when both partners in a relationship adopt hybrid working patterns, this provides the foundation for greater equality at home, encouraging a fairer distribution of household and caregiving responsibilities. This balance benefits not only women, but entire families.

When parents are empowered to work closer to home and avoid long daily commutes, almost half say they can attend milestones and events, such as sports days and school plays, that they might otherwise have missed.

Flexibility fuels productivity

Flexibility can alleviate much of the pressure that working parents face, and we’re seeing strong demand for local workspaces that provide the convenience they need throughout the working day. To meet this demand, around 80% of our new office openings globally are in smaller suburbs and towns, closer to people’s homes.

Workplace flexibility is not just a win-win for families and working parents; it also supports business goals. Happier, more balanced employees perform better. They’re more engaged, less burned out and far less likely to leave.

Hybrid working has helped improve productivity, according to 83% of chief executive officers and chief financial officers surveyed by IWG. Additionally, research by Nicholas Bloom of Stanford University shows flexible work can raise productivity by an average of 4%.

IWG’s recent study with Arup also reinforces these findings, revealing that by 2030, localised working could lift productivity by 12%, adding billions a year to the South African economy. Businesses that understand the benefits of workplace flexibility will not only continue to attract and retain the best talent but also help build a fairer, more balanced future for work and family life alike.