Why flexible workplaces are a game-changer for working parents

Almost two-thirds (62%) of working parents admit that school holidays are stressor, as they're expected to manage childcare duties on top of busy work schedules. This is according to research conducted by IWG in late 2024, wich revealed that over half (55%) of these parents opt to take annual leave to cope.

Image source: Drazen Zigic from Freepik

Reduced flexibility adds to this stress. Parents experiencing a decrease in flexible working policies at their workplace this year are taking extra steps to manage childcare and workload during holidays. A third of those affected by reduced flexibility (33%) report needing to take additional annual leave, while 29% say it causes an imbalance of childcare responsibilities at home.

Flexibility to the rescue

Parents identify access to flexible working arrangements as the top factor in reducing school holiday stress, enabling them to cut commute times and work closer to home. In fact, 38% of parents see this as the main solution, rising to 49% among parents of children under five.

More than half (56%) believe such workspace options could help ease holiday stress, especially among younger parents (25–34 years old), where the figure increases to 67%. Benefits include less commuting (46%), cost savings on travel (35%), and the ability to use workspaces during childcare periods (34%), such as when their partners are at home.

The research highlights the challenges parents face balancing work and childcare. As much as 43% percent adjust their hours by working fewer, while 31% work early mornings to cover childcare, and 29% work late evenings for the same reason. Additionally, 29% feel their work is impacted because they dedicate more time to childcare.

Increased productivity

Companies adopting hybrid and flexible working arrangements enhance productivity. In collaboration with Arup, the IWG Hybrid Working Productivity Report indicates that businesses enabling employees to use local workspaces and offices as part of their hybrid model could increase productivity by 12% over five years.

The benefits of hybrid working are especially notable for female employees; earlier research by IWG shows 82% of women say they are more productive and efficient when working from a preferred location. Moreover, 58% of female staff would consider leaving their jobs if required to commute long distances daily, affecting retention.

Demand for flexible workspaces

"The findings from this study shed light on the significant challenges school holidays can pose for working parents, who are balancing careers and childcare," says Mark Dixon, CEO of International Workplace Group.

"Our research shows that workplace flexibility can alleviate much of this pressure, and there is strong demand for local workspaces that provide the flexibility and convenience parents need during the holidays."

Fatima Konig, chief commercial officer, points out that "workplace flexibility not only supports the well-being of families but also contributes to the overall mental health and job satisfaction of employees".

"By accommodating the needs of working parents through better access to a range of places to work, particularly local workspaces during these peak times, employers can foster a more supportive and productive work environment and, in turn, drive productivity and talent retention," she concludes.

As demand for hybrid working grows, IWG has observed many companies adopting a hub-and-spoke office model, with staff splitting their time between home, local offices, and city centre HQs.

Providing the necessary support during school holidays benefits not just well-being but also business outcomes - it enhances engagement, boosts retention, and demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to inclusion.