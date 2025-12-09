South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Eskom enters agreement with Samancor and Glencore-Merafe

    Eskom said South Africa is working on ways to support its ferrochrome industry, announcing agreements with Samancor Chrome and the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture.
    9 Dec 2025
    9 Dec 2025
    Image credit: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Image credit: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Eskom said in a statement that the memorandum of understanding with the two companies followed constructive engagements with the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, and trade unions.

    Samancor Chrome and the joint venture between Glencore and Merafe Resources have said they are considering job cuts due to pressure, including rising electricity costs.

    The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) is currently reviewing an interim power tariff adjustment for the two firms, and the government is working on a longer-term mechanism to support competitive pricing for the ferrochrome sector, Eskom said.

    South Africa holds approximately 80% of the world's known chrome ore reserves, according to Glencore, positioning the country as a key player in global ferrochrome production.

    Once an interim tariff for Samancor Chrome and the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture is approved, the companies have committed to suspending layoff processes and bringing back about 40% of their furnace capacity.

    At the same time, a long-term solution is being developed, Eskom added.

    Read more: electricity, Eskom, National Energy Regulator of South Africa, Nersa, Merafe Resources, ferrochrome, Glencore, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Department of Electricity and Energy, ferrochrome production
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz