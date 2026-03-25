Legacy in action: The Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast returns for 2026!

“What makes this event special is its ability to move beyond inspiration into action,” says Mzuvele Mthethwa, East Coast Radio managing director. “We’ve seen it grow year after year. People leave with ideas they can implement, connections that matter, and a clearer sense of where they’re going. That’s the real success of the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast.”

Now firmly established as one of KwaZulu-Natal’s leading business events, the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast continues to attract forward-thinking entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders who are serious about growth, relevance, and impact.

Each year, the event evolves – not just in scale, but in substance - consistently delivering meaningful conversations that translate into real-world action. In 2026, the focus is clear: equipping attendees with practical insights and perspectives that will help them build, sustain, and own their legacy.

With tickets priced at R640 per person or R5,760 for a 10-seater table, the event offers more than just inspiration – it creates a high-value environment for networking, collaboration, and learning from some of the most respected voices in business and beyond.

This year’s carefully curated speaker lineup reflects a powerful blend of strategy, leadership, performance, and purpose:

Pavlo Phitidis: A leading voice in business growth, sharing practical strategies for cash flow, scaling, and sustainability that business owners can implement immediately. He has worked with startups, SMEs, and larger enterprises, helping turn ideas into actionable plans.

A leading voice in business growth, sharing practical strategies for cash flow, scaling, and sustainability that business owners can implement immediately. He has worked with startups, SMEs, and larger enterprises, helping turn ideas into actionable plans. Grace Harding: The dynamic CEO behind one of South Africa’s most recognised restaurant brands, offering insight into leadership, resilience, and building a business that stands the test of time.

The dynamic CEO behind one of South Africa’s most recognised restaurant brands, offering insight into leadership, resilience, and building a business that stands the test of time. Carol Tshabalala: A trailblazer in sports broadcasting, with a global career built on excellence, discipline, and high performance, translating directly into lessons on personal brand and growth.

A trailblazer in sports broadcasting, with a global career built on excellence, discipline, and high performance, translating directly into lessons on personal brand and growth. Rachel Kolisi: Purpose-driven and impact-focused, bringing a powerful perspective on leadership, rebuilding, and creating meaningful, lasting impact.

Together, these speakers will unpack what it truly means to lead in today’s fast-changing world and how to translate ambition into legacy.

“The Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast has grown into a powerful platform where ideas, leadership, and real-world experience come together to shape the future of business,” says Loshnee Bridgmohan, Mancosa marketing manager. “This year’s theme, ‘Legacy Speaks – The Talk of Tomorrow’ challenges us to think beyond immediate success and focus on the long-term impact and legacy we are building – as individuals, as businesses, and as a collective.”

The event continues to highlight the strong and purposeful partnership between Mancosa and East Coast Radio – two organisations committed to empowering current and future leaders through access to knowledge, networks, and opportunity.

Tickets are limited for the event that will be held on 17 April, at the Durban ICC. Purchase yours today at R640 per person or R5,760 for a 10-seater table via Webtickets here.



