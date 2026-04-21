South Africa
Marketing & Media ESG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopRogerwilcoBroad MediaIncubetaCape Marketing AgencyEast Coast RadioTractor OutdoorBrandfundiHOT 102.7FMKena OutdoorBrave GroupKantarMDNTVClockworkVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools

    In a powerful demonstration of purpose-led collaboration, East Coast Radio (ECR), in partnership with LottoStar, and Breadline Africa is making a tangible difference in the lives of learners across KwaZulu-Natal through a critical school sanitation initiative.
    Issued by East Coast Radio
    21 Apr 2026
    21 Apr 2026
    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools

    Driven by The Big Favour, the initiative focuses on eradicating unsafe pit toilets and replacing them with safe, dignified sanitation facilities - ensuring that learners can access education in environments that protect their safety, health, and dignity.

    Schools already benefiting from this initiative include Maliphume Primary School, Linwood Combined Primary School and Songozini Primary School.

    Unsafe sanitation infrastructure has long posed a serious risk to learners across South Africa. This initiative directly addresses this challenge, moving beyond awareness to deliver real, life-changing impact where it is needed most.

    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools
    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools
    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools

    Some before pictures captured at the schools who were beneficiaries of the campaign.

    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools
    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools
    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools

    Some After pictures captured at the schools who were beneficiaries of the campaign.

    A recent handover event at Maliphume Primary School marked a significant milestone in the journey. During this moment, Shoprite came on board in a meaningful way, extending support beyond infrastructure by providing essential care packages to learners.

    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools
    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools

    These care packages were thoughtfully distributed to both young girls and boys, ensuring inclusivity while addressing basic needs that often go unmet. This added layer of care reinforces the initiative’s commitment not only to safety, but to dignity, well-being, and holistic support for learners.

    Speaking on the initiative, East Coast Radio reaffirmed its commitment to driving change through its platform:

    “This initiative is about more than infrastructure - it’s about restoring dignity, protecting our children, and creating opportunities for them to thrive. When organisations come together with a shared purpose, we can create lasting impact.” – Tanya Davis, East Coast Radio Marketing Manager.

    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools
    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools
    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools

    East Coast Breakfast’s team pictured interacting with some learners at Maliphume Primary School.

    Breadline Africa continues to play a key role in implementation, bringing its expertise in delivering safe, sustainable infrastructure solutions in underserved communities. LottoStar’s partnership has enabled the scale of this initiative, ensuring that more schools can benefit, faster.

    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools
    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools

    Together, these partners are not only addressing a critical issue but are also setting a benchmark for meaningful collaboration - proving that collective action can change lives.

    Through The Big Favour, East Coast Radio remains committed to uplifting communities across KwaZulu-Natal and using its voice to drive real, measurable impact.

    To learn more about The Big Favour, please visit www.ecr.co.za and click on The Big Favour Tab.

    East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools


    Read more: Shoprite, Tanya Davis
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz