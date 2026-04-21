East Coast Radio, LottoStar and Breadline Africa join forces to eradicate pit toilets in KZN schools

In a powerful demonstration of purpose-led collaboration, East Coast Radio (ECR), in partnership with LottoStar, and Breadline Africa is making a tangible difference in the lives of learners across KwaZulu-Natal through a critical school sanitation initiative.

Driven by The Big Favour, the initiative focuses on eradicating unsafe pit toilets and replacing them with safe, dignified sanitation facilities - ensuring that learners can access education in environments that protect their safety, health, and dignity.

Schools already benefiting from this initiative include Maliphume Primary School, Linwood Combined Primary School and Songozini Primary School.

Unsafe sanitation infrastructure has long posed a serious risk to learners across South Africa. This initiative directly addresses this challenge, moving beyond awareness to deliver real, life-changing impact where it is needed most.

Some before pictures captured at the schools who were beneficiaries of the campaign.

Some After pictures captured at the schools who were beneficiaries of the campaign.

A recent handover event at Maliphume Primary School marked a significant milestone in the journey. During this moment, Shoprite came on board in a meaningful way, extending support beyond infrastructure by providing essential care packages to learners.

These care packages were thoughtfully distributed to both young girls and boys, ensuring inclusivity while addressing basic needs that often go unmet. This added layer of care reinforces the initiative’s commitment not only to safety, but to dignity, well-being, and holistic support for learners.

Speaking on the initiative, East Coast Radio reaffirmed its commitment to driving change through its platform:

“This initiative is about more than infrastructure - it’s about restoring dignity, protecting our children, and creating opportunities for them to thrive. When organisations come together with a shared purpose, we can create lasting impact.” – Tanya Davis, East Coast Radio Marketing Manager.

East Coast Breakfast’s team pictured interacting with some learners at Maliphume Primary School.

Breadline Africa continues to play a key role in implementation, bringing its expertise in delivering safe, sustainable infrastructure solutions in underserved communities. LottoStar’s partnership has enabled the scale of this initiative, ensuring that more schools can benefit, faster.

Together, these partners are not only addressing a critical issue but are also setting a benchmark for meaningful collaboration - proving that collective action can change lives.

Through The Big Favour, East Coast Radio remains committed to uplifting communities across KwaZulu-Natal and using its voice to drive real, measurable impact.

To learn more about The Big Favour, please visit www.ecr.co.za and click on The Big Favour Tab.



