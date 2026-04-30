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New-format OK Foods offers convenience
A new-format OK Foods is open in Stoneridge Centre, Edenvale, Johannesburg. The store spans 2,701m² and has been designed with convenience in mind.
A new-format OK Foods and standalone OK Liquor are open in Stoneridge Centre, Edenvale, Johannesburg (image supplied)
It features a range of specialist in-store departments including a dedicated sushi bar, a wine section and a wellness section.
Customers can also find a variety of other offerings, including:
- An Urban Barista Brew coffee bar with sit-down seating
- A Rib ‘n Rooster quick service restaurant
- A bakery and deli
- A selection of ready-made meals
- Fresh meat
- Fresh fruit and vegetables
- Exclusive private label brands
It features a range of specialist in-store departments including an Urban Barista Brew coffee bar with sit-down seating (image supplied)
72 new employment opportunities
Owned by veteran retailers Peter Baladakis and John Baladakis, the opening has created 72 new employment opportunities and forms part of their growing portfolio of OK Franchise stores, which includes OK Urban Glen Curve, OK Express Brentwood and OK Express Elgin.
A standalone OK Liquor is also open.
A new-format OK Foods spans 2,701m² and has been designed with convenience in mind (Image supplied)