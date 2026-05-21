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2026 Western Cape Economic Innovation Awards
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2026 Western Cape Economic Innovation Awards Content Feature

Latest news | capechamber.co.za | X | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

All systems go for this year's WC Economic Innovation Awards at the CT City Hall

Now in its second year, the annual innovation showcase brings together champions from across the four pillars of the regional economy – academia, the public sector, the private sector, and civil society. Winners are recognised for catalytic innovation that serves the economy by improving and reshaping the business environment.
Issued by Cape Chamber
21 May 2026
21 May 2026
All systems go for this year's WC Economic Innovation Awards at the CT City Hall

This year’s event is co-hosted by the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Cape Higher Education Consortium. It involves numerous nominations, for multiple awards recognising the full spectrum of innovators, from start-up entrepreneurs to industry organisations and government departments.

The Awards will build on the success of the inaugural 2025 edition which recognised a diverse group of 14 winners spanning space tech, agriculture, heavy industry, and community upliftment. In the private sector, Stellenbosch-based CubeSpace took top honours for manufacturing advanced satellite control systems used by global clients like Nasa, while Cape Town manufacturer Zerocrete was celebrated for its breakthrough low-carbon concrete made by substituting sand and stone with non-recyclable plastics and fabrics.



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