All systems go for this year's WC Economic Innovation Awards at the CT City Hall
This year’s event is co-hosted by the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Cape Higher Education Consortium. It involves numerous nominations, for multiple awards recognising the full spectrum of innovators, from start-up entrepreneurs to industry organisations and government departments.
The Awards will build on the success of the inaugural 2025 edition which recognised a diverse group of 14 winners spanning space tech, agriculture, heavy industry, and community upliftment. In the private sector, Stellenbosch-based CubeSpace took top honours for manufacturing advanced satellite control systems used by global clients like Nasa, while Cape Town manufacturer Zerocrete was celebrated for its breakthrough low-carbon concrete made by substituting sand and stone with non-recyclable plastics and fabrics.