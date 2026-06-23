Driven by innovation: How Bluebird is steering Cape Town’s BPO growth engine

Q&A with Wasief Chilwan, CEO of Bluebird Intelligent Transport which won a Western Cape Economy Innovation Award for its pioneering door-to-door workforce transport model

Cape Chamber: How did the business originate? Did it grow out of a previous business venture, or did you spot a gap in the market? Or a bit of both?

Wasief Chilwan: Bluebird Intelligent Transport was established to address a critical gap in the staff transport sector, particularly during unsociable working hours when public transport options are limited or unavailable. The business was founded 14 years ago with a clear vision: to provide businesses and their employees with safe, reliable, and affordable transport solutions. While the concept was built on experience gained within the transport industry, it was ultimately driven by the opportunity to create a specialised service that could support businesses operating around the clock. From the outset, our focus has been on delivering dependable staff transport that enables employees to travel safely to and from work, regardless of the time of day or area that they live inn.

Cape Chamber: What would you say were the key ingredients that allowed you to succeed and get the business across the line to the point where it was not only sustainable, but starting to grow? Your company now achieve a 50% cost savings per passenger. Was there a particular turning point and/or mentor that made a key contribution?

Wasief Chilwan: One of the most important ingredients for building a successful business is having the right people around you. From the beginning, we focused on creating a strong management team that shared the same vision and commitment to delivering an end-to-end transport solution that meets international standards. Other key ingredients include resilience, consistency, adaptability, and a willingness to innovate. Building a sustainable business requires patience and the ability to remain focused on long-term goals, even during challenging periods. A significant turning point for Bluebird came during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Western Cape Government's efforts to position the province as a preferred destination for offshore Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) operations created substantial growth opportunities within one of our key sectors. As demand for BPO services increased, so too did the need for reliable staff transport, enabling us to expand our operations and strengthen our market position. In terms of mentorship, I have been fortunate to come from a family deeply rooted in the transport industry. From my grandfather to my late father, transport has always been part of our family's story. Being exposed to the sector from a young age provided invaluable insights and lessons that continue to guide me today.

Cape Chamber: The transport sector is hugely complex, as we have seen with ongoing dialogue around public transport. Were you mindful of this complexity as you navigated your way in the sector?

Wasief Chilwan: Absolutely. We understood from the outset that the transport sector is highly regulated and operationally complex. Our approach was to remain focused on our core business and operate strictly within the regulatory framework governing staff transport services. We made a deliberate decision not to divide our focus between different transport sectors. Instead, we dedicated ourselves entirely to staff transport and developed specialised solutions tailored to our clients' needs. This focus has allowed us to innovate within the sector through technology, including user-friendly booking applications for employees and comprehensive reporting tools for our corporate clients. My early exposure to the transport industry certainly helped me understand and navigate many of the sector's complexities. However, resilience remains essential, as the operating environment presents daily challenges, particularly in higher-risk areas. To ensure the safety of both our passengers and assets, all vehicles are monitored and tracked 24/7 through our control room. We have also invested significantly in an on-the-ground security team that supports our operations and helps ensure the safety and reliability of our services.

Cape Chamber: Did you set out to target your particular niche area – the workplace transport service? Or did this 'gap' evolve as you developed your business?

Wasief Chilwan: We intentionally set out to serve businesses that require staff transport, particularly those operating during unsociable hours. Our primary focus has been industries such as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), hospitality, manufacturing, and food and beverage production. As these sectors have expanded across the Western Cape and South Africa, so have we grown alongside them. Our success has been built on understanding the unique challenges faced by these industries and delivering reliable services that support both employers and employees.

Cape Chamber: Do you see yourself expanding your footprint into other transport sub-sectors?

Wasief Chilwan: Yes, we do. We see significant opportunity within the broader mobility and e-hailing market. Over the past few years, we have been closely monitoring trends in private transport and ride-hailing services. Our focus is on what we call "pre-hailing" – a service designed for individuals who know in advance when they need to travel and would like the convenience, reliability, and safety of booking ahead. As part of our growth strategy, we will be launching a new shuttle and transfer application for both public users and corporate clients during the final quarter of 2026. We believe this will open new opportunities while complementing our existing staff transport offering.

Cape Chamber: Lastly, the Innovation Award is testimony to the catalytic impact your business is having on the regional economy. How meaningful is this to you, and do you believe there is space for further innovation in this sector?

Wasief Chilwan: Receiving the Innovation Award was a proud moment for everyone at Bluebird Intelligent Transport. It recognised the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire team and validated the impact we are making within the regional economy. To be recognised by the Cape Chamber of Commerce was particularly meaningful because it reinforced our belief that innovation, service excellence, and long-term commitment can create real value for businesses, employees, and communities. It was also encouraging to be acknowledged as a contributor to economic growth and as an innovator within the transport sector. We firmly believe there is still significant room for innovation. In fact, we are currently in Phase 2 of a four-phase strategy aimed at creating a sustainable green transport ecosystem within Cape Town's CBD, specifically supporting the growing BPO sector. This is only the beginning of our innovation journey, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to develop smarter, safer, and more sustainable transport solutions.



