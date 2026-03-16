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    AI demand drives ruthenium prices to new highs

    Ruthenium, a minor metal in the platinum-group metals (PGMs), has surged to an all-time high as supply constraints and growing demand linked to artificial intelligence tighten the market, analysts and producers said.
    By Anushree Mukherjee
    16 Mar 2026
    16 Mar 2026
    A block with the symbol, atomic number and mass number of Ruthenium (Ru) element in this illustration. Image credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    A block with the symbol, atomic number and mass number of Ruthenium (Ru) element in this illustration. Image credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

    Used in electronics, semiconductors, and chemical processing, ruthenium is seeing rising demand from AI-driven data storage and cloud computing.

    Expansion in data centre capacity is lifting hard disk drive production, where the metal is used in magnetic layers.

    Ruthenium prices were around $1,750 per ​ounce on 13 March, according to data from LSEG, citing Johnson Matthey's benchmark prices, up from $560 per ounce a year ​earlier.

    "The fact that it's establishing itself as a 'precious ​proxy for the AI buildout', investors have likely also expanded positioning," said ‌Nicky ⁠Shiels, head of research and metals strategy at MKS PAMP.

    Wilma Swarts, director of PGMs at Metals Focus, predicts a deficit of 203,000 ounces in 2026.

    Supply remains ​structurally constrained because ​ruthenium is ⁠produced only as a by-product of PGM mining, largely in South Africa.

    Platinum group ​metals output in South Africa fell 3.8% ​year-on-year ⁠in January 2025, Statistics South Africa data showed.

    PGM production in South Africa has been declining for several years ⁠due to ​limited investment in new mines ​over the past two decades, Northam Platinum said.

    Read more: Mining, cloud computing, Statistics South Africa, Northam Platinum, artificial intelligence, metals, PGMs, platinum group metals, AI
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    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
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