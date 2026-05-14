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    iZinga rolls out a transparent donor platform across South Africa

    iZinga Assist, an NPO verification platform, recently unveiled Donor Journey. This digital platform lets donors see exactly how their contributions are spent. Funds move into a secure Shoprite Money Market Account for each NPO. Every transaction is tracked in real-time.
    14 May 2026
    14 May 2026
    Image credit: on
    Image credit: Sincerely Media on Unsplash

    “This is a game-changer for African philanthropy,” said Derek Lubner, co-founder and chairman of iZinga Assist.

    “For the first time, donors can see their money move from the moment they donate all the way to real impact on the ground.

    “We’ve built the infrastructure of trust that the sector has been missing.”

    The Donor Journey platform introduces complete end-to-end transparency.

    As verified NPOs spend funds on approved projects, donors automatically receive clear updates showing exactly how their contributions have been used.

    “At iZinga Assist, we verify NPOs through our rigorous 20-step process and five-star rating system,” said Henk Swanepoel, co-founder and CEO.

    “The Donor Journey closes the final gap. Donors can now track their donations through our Shoprite Money Market integration, with every voucher and transaction linked directly to their chosen project.

    “This level of traceability has never existed before for South African non-profits.”

    The platform has 261 NPOs onboarded. Seventy-six are fully verified and rated. Fifteen organisations are live and ready to receive donations. These numbers grow daily as more NPOs complete the process.

    The Donor Journey is now live and available to all verified organisations and donors across South Africa.

    Read more: Shoprite, transparency, Non-profit organisations, Henk Swanepoel
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