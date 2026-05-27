Shoprite's Low-Duuuma! scores with Benni McCarthy

Football legend Benni McCarthy’s Shoprite store aisle jive has struck a rare chord with South African audiences, delighting fans across social media, racking up more than 20 million views in 24 hours.

Shoprite's Low-Duuuma! sees Benni McCarthy dancing in the aisles (Image supplied)

Shoprite’s new Low-Duuuma Millions campaign advert sees a playful McCarthy singing and dancing to an instrumental version of TKZee’s iconic hit Fiasco.

The distinct combination of football nostalgia, local music culture and high-energy celebration has delighted South African audiences at a time when many consumers are under increasing financial pressure.

The campaign not only gives moments of excitement, surprise and possibility to everyday grocery shopping, but also gives shoppers the chance to win their share of R30m in cash and prizes.

The campaign reflects Shoprite’s continued focus on delivering value to customers: from its commitment to everyday low prices and subsidised staples such as R5 bread, to large-scale promotional campaigns designed to reward shoppers in meaningful and engaging ways.

Running until 5 July 2026, customers who swipe their Xtra Savings card, spend R200 or more in-store or on Shoprite Sixty60 will receive a scratch card offering instant rewards and entry into weekly cash prize draws, including a R100,000 weekly jackpot.

Customers can also get bonus scratch cards by purchasing any of the participating products.