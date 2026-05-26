Nick Hamman joins Time Out South Africa

Nick Hamman has joined Time Out South Africa as a strategic content contributor and culture Connector.

Nick Hamman has joined Time Out South Africa as a strategic content contributor and culture connector (Image supplied)

The partnership is a new chapter for Time Out South Africa as the global lifestyle and culture platform continues expanding its local presence, celebrating the people, places and experiences shaping local city culture.

Best known for his infectious curiosity, immersive storytelling style and genuine love for local culture, Hamman has become one of South Africa’s most recognisable cultural voices, particularly through his hugely popular food and travel content, which has introduced audiences to hidden gems, iconic local flavours and the characters behind them.

His ability to blend humour, authenticity and cultural insight has earned him a loyal following across radio, social media and digital platforms.

Exactly where I’m meant to be

As culture connector, Hamman will work closely with Time Out South Africa across editorial storytelling, city discovery, cultural conversations and audience engagement initiatives, helping audiences uncover the very best of South Africa’s vibrant food, music, nightlife and creative scenes.

Built on trusted local voices and globally recognised editorial authority, Time Out South Africa exists to help audiences discover the heartbeat of cities through the experiences, neighbourhoods and communities driving culture forward.

“Time Out feels like exactly where I’m meant to be. I can’t wait to join a team of people who explore the world with fearless, honest curiosity. Together, I believe we can help audiences see what so many of us already know, that South Africa has some of the most culturally alive cities on earth,” Hamman shares.

Brand’s long-term vision

Time Out South Africa managing director, Aisha Mohamed, says Hamman’s appointment aligns perfectly with the brand’s long-term vision of building a platform deeply rooted in local culture and community.

“Nick brings an incredible ability to connect people to culture in a way that feels natural, entertaining and genuinely authentic.

“He understands that the best city stories often come from the people and communities shaping them every day. As Time Out South Africa continues to grow, this partnership strengthens our mission to create a platform that not only celebrates South African culture, but actively participates in it.”

The collaboration signals Time Out South Africa’s continued investment in locally driven storytelling and culturally relevant voices as it expands its footprint across the country’s fast-evolving lifestyle and entertainment landscape.