WPP Production appoints new CEO for EMEA region

WPP Production, WPP’s integrated global production company, has announced the promotion of Santiago Sánchez-Lozano to chief executive officer for EMEA.

Santiago Sánchez-Lozano is the new CEO for WPP Production in EMEA. Source: LinkedIn.

Reimagining content

In his new role, Sánchez-Lozano will lead WPP Production across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, driving growth in one of the industry’s most dynamic and demanding regions. He will focus on helping clients reimagine content creation for the AI era by combining human craft with advanced technology, operational scale, and deep, regional expertise.

Sánchez-Lozano brings more than two decades of experience in digital innovation, production, operations, and business growth to the role. His priorities for EMEA will include accelerating the adoption of AI across production workflows, expanding virtual and hybrid production capabilities, investing in local and regional talent, and advancing connected production solutions powered by WPP Open. He will also work closely across WPP’s creative, media and technology ecosystem to deliver smarter, faster, and more effective content for clients.

Richard Glasson, CEO of WPP Production, said: “Santi combines deep production expertise, entrepreneurial leadership, and a clear vision for the future of content. He has already built one of our strongest businesses, and his experience across innovation, delivery and commercial growth makes him the ideal leader for EMEA. As our clients look to create more content, for more audiences, across more channels, Santi will help them unlock the full power of WPP Production.”

Growing business

Prior to this appointment, Sánchez-Lozano played a pivotal role in building WPP’s production capabilities in Spain. He led the launch of Hogarth in Spain as CEO, growing the business ten-fold in just four years becoming one of the largest and most successful offices globally, establishing a model defined by operational excellence and measurable client impact.

A long-time employee of WPP, Santi previously spent 12 years at Ogilvy, where he held a series of senior leadership roles including Director of Digital Development and Innovation, Chief Innovation Officer, Managing Director in Madrid, and Chief Delivery Officer. Across those roles, he helped position the business as a leader in digital creativity, branded content, and integrated delivery.

Santiago Sánchez-Lozano said: "It is an honour to take on this role at such a transformative moment for our industry. Production partners are rapidly evolving, and I am committed to leveraging WPP Production's unique blend of scale and agility to deliver truly innovative and crafted content across EMEA. We have an extraordinary team, consistently at the forefront of AI innovation, which has allowed us to pioneer production models previously thought impossible."