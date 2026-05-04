Corona bets on user-generated sunsets for its latest outdoor push

Corona has taken a different tack with its latest outdoor campaign, turning some of South Africa’s busiest commuter routes into displays of user-generated sunsets — a quieter, more contemplative use of billboard space that contrasts sharply with traditional advertising clutter.

It was Sunset Time as thousands of user-generated sunsets transformed high-traffic billboards into moments of golden hour calm across the country. Source: Supplied.

Billboard takeover

Rolling out from 16 March to 19 April 2026, the campaign-built momentum over a month before culminating in a nationwide billboard takeover, when South Africa’s busiest roads were transformed in real time.

In a “first to market” OOH Innovation never done before in South Africa, 2,700 sunset moments captured by everyday South Africans were showcased over a month across premium digital Out-of-Home sites in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal - replacing traditional advertising with a continuous stream of golden-hour imagery.

At the heart of the campaign was a growing global shift toward “slow advertising”, where brands create value not through interruption, but through presence. In an environment defined by digital fatigue and high-intensity urban living, Corona repurposed its media inventory to deliver what it called “utility through beauty”, offering commuters a rare visual pause in the middle of peak-hour traffic.

High-density routes, including the N1 Western Bypass during rush hour, were transformed into moments of stillness, as sunset visuals replaced conventional messaging that invited drivers to slow down, even if just for a few seconds.

Photography

Built on Corona’s “Sunset Time” platform, the campaign invited South Africans to submit authentic, unfiltered sunset photography via a dedicated microsite, which received 26,000 page visits in the process.

These moments were then streamed in near real-time across digital billboards, effectively turning the country’s advertising infrastructure into one of South Africa’s largest ever collaborative public art projects.

“Corona is synonymous with the outdoors and the sunset, and this campaign brought that to life at scale,” said Melanie Nicholson, head of brand: Corona South Africa. “By connecting thousands of individual moments, we created a shared national experience that transformed everyday commutes into something more meaningful: a reminder to pause, reset, and reconnect.”