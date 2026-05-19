Why SA’s labour laws are failing young workers

Forty-five-point eight percent. That is the unemployment rate among South Africans between the ages of 15 and 34. Nearly half of an entire generation is sitting outside the formal economy, not because they lack ambition, not because opportunity does not exist somewhere in this country, but because the bridge between a willing young person and a willing employer has, over time, become too costly for either of them to cross.

Nearly half of an entire generation is sitting outside the formal economy, not because they lack ambition, not because opportunity does not exist somewhere in this country, but because the bridge between a willing young person and a willing employer has, over time, become too costly for either of them to cross.

That is the conversation South Africa needs to have. And it needs to have it honestly.

Looming crisis of a locked-out generation

We are not here to argue that worker protections are wrong. They are not.

Hard-won labour rights matter, and no credible voice in this debate should be calling for their removal. But there is a question that sits beneath the current policy framework that we believe is not being asked loudly enough: is the way we have structured entry-level employment in this country unintentionally making it harder for young people to get their first job?

Because that is what the evidence points to. South Africa's compliance framework, viewed in isolation, contains individually reasonable obligations. UIF contributions, skills development levies, bargaining council agreements, procedural requirements around dismissal. Each one defensible on its own terms.

But for a small or medium business owner looking at a young, untested candidate and weighing up whether to take a chance, those obligations do not arrive in isolation. They arrive all at once, from day one, with no graduated introduction and no safety net if the appointment does not work out.

The rational response, for many employers, is not to hire. And the person who pays the price for that rational response is the young work-seeker who never gets the call.

This is not a criticism of any single piece of legislation. It is an observation about cumulative effect. And it leads us to a proposal that we think South Africa is ready to discuss.

The 12-month first-job framework

What if we created a structured 12-month first-job framework, specifically designed for young, first-time entrants to the labour market?

Not a removal of rights. Not a race to the bottom on wages or conditions. But a carefully designed entry-level employment flexibility model that makes the first year of employment more accessible, for both the young person seeking work and the employer considering whether to create that position.

The non-negotiables would remain exactly that. The national minimum wage would apply from day one. Protection against unfair discrimination on any ground would be immediate, absolute, and unconditional. Whistleblower protections would apply in full from the first hour of employment. These are not up for discussion and should not be.

Lowering the risk threshold

Within that protected floor, the framework would offer streamlined dismissal procedures during the first 12 months, reducing the procedural complexity that currently makes employers reluctant to hire without certainty.

It would provide meaningful bargaining council flexibility for entry-level workers in sectors where current agreements reflect large-employer realities that bear little resemblance to the world of a small business or a first hire.

Certain statutory benefits could also be phased in progressively during the first months of employment, rather than activating all at once on day one.

The purpose of this framework is not to protect employers from accountability. It is to lower the threshold of risk enough that more employers take the step of creating a position that currently does not exist.

Ultimate employee protection is access

The biggest protection for a young South African is access to a first job.

That statement should not be controversial. The skills, the reference, the work record, the dignity of formal employment. These are things that flow from being given a chance, and they compound over a working lifetime.

Right now, the system protects workers who are already inside the formal economy better than it creates pathways for those still waiting outside it.

We cannot regulate ourselves into job creation. But we can design smarter, more responsive frameworks that make entry-level employment less daunting to offer and more accessible to those who need it most.

South Africa cannot afford a generation locked permanently outside the economy. If we are serious about tackling youth unemployment, then we need to start removing some of the fear and friction that prevent employers from creating first-job opportunities.

That conversation may be uncomfortable. But for millions of young South Africans still waiting for their first opportunity, it is long overdue.