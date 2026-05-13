AI is making PR the main character again

AI search is changing how people find information and which brands get seen. As users turn to instant, summarised answers, visibility is no longer about who pays the most, it is about who gets cited. And that shift is putting PR back where it belongs.

Nicola Tarr, managing partner at Tribeca, unpacks how AI search is reshaping visibility and why credibility is becoming the most valuable currency for brands. (Source: Pexels

The shift in search is already happening

AI-powered search is reshaping how people find information. Consumers are no longer scrolling through pages of links on Google or searching social media for answers. They are asking AI engines direct questions and receiving summarised responses drawn from multiple sources such as news coverage, expert commentary, reviews and online conversations.

The shift is already measurable. Google’s referral traffic has reportedly declined significantly, with some studies projecting drops of more than 40% over the next three years.

Traditional search is being replaced by AI-assisted search as consumers become more comfortable using AI tools. More importantly, AI search engines favour citing earned, shared and organically created owned content over paid placements.

According to a Gartner study, more than 95% of links cited by AI engines are non-paid mentions and coverage, with 27% originating directly from earned media.

In other words, AI does not prioritise who paid the most. It prioritises what is credible.

Why PR is becoming a visibility engine

AI models mine earned media for third-party validation. They look for authoritative sources, reputable journalism and expert commentary. That makes earned coverage a primary driver of brand discoverability in AI-generated answers.

PR is no longer an optional reputation layer; it is becoming a visibility engine.

We’ve seen over the years that marketing budgets have steadily shifted towards digital channels and paid media. It was about measurable clicks and tracking conversions at scale. But in an AI-driven environment where the click itself is losing appeal, the rules change.

Competing for visibility is no longer about buying attention. It is about earning citation.

If your brand is not consistently present in credible media, it is less likely to surface in AI responses. Brands that do not maintain sustained, authoritative visibility risk becoming invisible in the very tools consumers rely on for decision-making.

Reputation is now the advantage

This is why we are seeing renewed focus on thought leadership, executive profiling and scaled organisational spokesperson visibility. Credible journalism matters more than ever.

In a world shaped by machine-generated answers, human authority wins AI trust.

At the same time, reputation has become a strategic differentiator. We operate in an environment saturated with misinformation, paid influence and content created for reach rather than relevance. AI systems attempt to filter that noise by favouring sources with established credibility.

Brands that have invested in long-term reputation-building are more likely to be cited.

AI has not diminished the value of PR. It has amplified it.

What this means for brands

The implications for business leaders are significant. Communications strategies built purely around paid amplification and performance metrics will struggle to deliver the same return in an AI-dominated search landscape.

An always-on, earned-first approach is no longer a nice-to-have; it is a strategic necessity.

This means structured thought leadership, consistent media engagement, authoritative commentary and an always-on presence in credible publications. It means treating reputation as the foundation, not a campaign activity.

PR is stepping back into the centre of the communications mix, not because of nostalgia, but because of technology.

In the AI search era, brands will not win by shouting the loudest. They will win by being cited.