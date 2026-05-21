AI Newsfeed wins Global Recognition at 2026 Siinda Awards in Berlin

Location Bank has won at the 2026 Siinda Digital Marketing and Innovation Awards, one of the most respected industry benchmarks in global digital marketing. The award, presented on 18 May at the historic French Dome in Berlin, recognises AI Newsfeed as one of the most innovative AI-powered products in the world today.

This is not a participation trophy. Siinda's awards are judged by an independent international panel of experts with no affiliation to any competing company making this a hard-won peer-validated endorsement of a product that is genuinely changing how enterprise teams work.

The problem every multi-location brand knows too well

Data is everywhere. Insight is not.

Multi-location brands sit on vast amounts of performance data search rankings, reputation scores, ROI metrics, customer questions spread across dozens of platforms and hundreds of dashboards. By the time teams piece it together, the moment to act has passed.

AI Newsfeed ends dashboard overload.

Each morning, it delivers one clear briefing inside the Location Bank dashboard, turning live signals from Google, Bing, Maps, Meta and other endpoints into what changed, what matters and what to do next.

No digging. Just direction.

What the Judges Saw

AI Newsfeed doesn't just aggregate data it thinks. It consolidates ROI trends, reputation shifts, rank tracking and gauge performance into time-sensitive summaries tailored to each feature. It surfaces top-performing branches, identifies keyword movements and delivers the kind of situational awareness that used to require an analyst, a report and half a working day.

The result is a product that doesn't just support decision-making it accelerates it, at enterprise scale, across thousands of locations simultaneously.

"Data only creates value when it turns into action," said Zenobia Ballim, product owner at Location Bank . "AI Newsfeed cuts through the noise and shows teams exactly what matters so they start every day smarter, faster and with a clear direction."

A signal of what's coming

For Location Bank, this award is validation, but not the finish line. It reflects a continued journey of innovation, with AI Newsfeed forming part of a broader platform built to help brands manage digital presence at scale across multiple markets, platforms and languages.

"Winning bronze at Siinda is something we're genuinely proud of not because of what it says about us, but because of what it says about our clients," said Neil Clarence, Co-founder of Location Bank . "Every feature we build is built for them. AI Newsfeed exists because enterprise teams were drowning in data and starving for direction. “This recognition tells us we got it right and it raises the bar for everything we build next. We're competing on a global stage and we intend to keep winning on it."

About Location Bank

Location Bank is a global martech leader helping enterprise brands centralise, optimise and measure their digital location presence.

Combining advanced data management with cutting-edge AI, Location Bank gives businesses the tools to drive discoverability, protect their reputation and turn location intelligence into measurable growth locally and at global scale.

See what the world just recognised.

Click here to see AI Newsfeed in action



