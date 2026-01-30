Trending
Location Bank’s 'Year in Location 2025' proves location is now a measurable growth driver
In 2025, Location Bank acted as the intelligence layer pushing structured, validated location data into search engines, mapping platforms and AI surfaces transforming location data into visibility, trust and real-world action.
Key 2025 performance metrics
- 560.7m Google Maps impressions
- 227m search impressions
- 72.7m total clicks
- 12.9% Location Bank CTR
- 42.1m direction requests
- 19.6m calls driven
- 2.48m customer reviews actively managed
- 4.1 average star rating.
These figures confirm that search and maps are now the primary gateway into real-world decision-making, with high-intent actions directly linked to accurate and optimised location data.
To support faster decision-making, Location Bank introduced AI-powered innovations including AI Newsfeed, AI Bru, Performance Overview Presentations (POP), Reputation Insights, iFeedback Insights, and Location Bank Mobile removing manual analysis and enabling real-time action across location networks.
“Location is no longer a support channel,” the report concludes. “It is a visibility engine, a trust signal and a conversion driver. Brands that mastered location intelligence consistently won the moment of decision.”
Brands that invested in location intelligence consistently performed better at the moment of decision.
About Location Bank
Location Bank is a location intelligence and presence management platform that helps brands manage, optimise, and activate their location data across search, maps, and digital discovery platforms, enabling measurable real-world growth.
