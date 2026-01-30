Location Bank’s 'Year in Location 2025' proves location is now a measurable growth driver

Location Bank released its 'Year in Location 2025' report, confirming that location intelligence has moved beyond reporting to become a core growth engine for brands. As consumer journeys fragmented across search, maps, digital platforms and AI endpoints, the brands that performed best were those that showed up accurately, consistently and credibly at the moment of decision.

In 2025, Location Bank acted as the intelligence layer pushing structured, validated location data into search engines, mapping platforms and AI surfaces transforming location data into visibility, trust and real-world action.

Key 2025 performance metrics

560.7m Google Maps impressions



227m search impressions



72.7m total clicks



12.9% Location Bank CTR



42.1m direction requests



19.6m calls driven



2.48m customer reviews actively managed



4.1 average star rating.

These figures confirm that search and maps are now the primary gateway into real-world decision-making, with high-intent actions directly linked to accurate and optimised location data.

To support faster decision-making, Location Bank introduced AI-powered innovations including AI Newsfeed, AI Bru, Performance Overview Presentations (POP), Reputation Insights, iFeedback Insights, and Location Bank Mobile removing manual analysis and enabling real-time action across location networks.

“Location is no longer a support channel,” the report concludes. “It is a visibility engine, a trust signal and a conversion driver. Brands that mastered location intelligence consistently won the moment of decision.”

Brands that invested in location intelligence consistently performed better at the moment of decision.

Read the full report here.

About Location Bank

Location Bank is a location intelligence and presence management platform that helps brands manage, optimise, and activate their location data across search, maps, and digital discovery platforms, enabling measurable real-world growth.



