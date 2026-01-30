South Africa
Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

So InteractiveTractor OutdoorActorvateAlgoa FMBroad MediaOFM RadioBrave GroupProvantageKena OutdoorBohemianHuman8Cape Marketing AgencyMakeReignMediaHeads 360Domains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Location Bank’s 'Year in Location 2025' proves location is now a measurable growth driver

    Location Bank released its 'Year in Location 2025' report, confirming that location intelligence has moved beyond reporting to become a core growth engine for brands. As consumer journeys fragmented across search, maps, digital platforms and AI endpoints, the brands that performed best were those that showed up accurately, consistently and credibly at the moment of decision.
    Issued by Location Bank
    30 Jan 2026
    30 Jan 2026
    Location Bank&#x2019;s 'Year in Location 2025' proves location is now a measurable growth driver

    In 2025, Location Bank acted as the intelligence layer pushing structured, validated location data into search engines, mapping platforms and AI surfaces transforming location data into visibility, trust and real-world action.

    Key 2025 performance metrics

    • 560.7m Google Maps impressions
    • 227m search impressions
    • 72.7m total clicks
    • 12.9% Location Bank CTR
    • 42.1m direction requests
    • 19.6m calls driven
    • 2.48m customer reviews actively managed
    • 4.1 average star rating.

    These figures confirm that search and maps are now the primary gateway into real-world decision-making, with high-intent actions directly linked to accurate and optimised location data.

    To support faster decision-making, Location Bank introduced AI-powered innovations including AI Newsfeed, AI Bru, Performance Overview Presentations (POP), Reputation Insights, iFeedback Insights, and Location Bank Mobile removing manual analysis and enabling real-time action across location networks.

    “Location is no longer a support channel,” the report concludes. “It is a visibility engine, a trust signal and a conversion driver. Brands that mastered location intelligence consistently won the moment of decision.”

    Brands that invested in location intelligence consistently performed better at the moment of decision.

    Read the full report here.

    About Location Bank

    Location Bank is a location intelligence and presence management platform that helps brands manage, optimise, and activate their location data across search, maps, and digital discovery platforms, enabling measurable real-world growth.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz