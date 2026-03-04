Kero partners with Dotgo

Scalable RCS for Business to enterprise brands

Kero has announced a strategic partnership with Dotgo to bring scalable RCS for Business to enterprise customers and brands seeking more modern, engaging and effective digital customer communications.

The partnership combines Dotgo’s proven global RCS infrastructure and reach with Kero’s focused messaging expertise, enabling businesses to launch rich, branded and interactive messaging campaigns across customer communication journeys with greater speed, simplicity and commercial flexibility.

Dotgo is a recognised global messaging as a platform (MaaP) provider of Rich Communication Services (RCS), helping carriers and aggregators deploy Rich Communication Services at scale. With the ability to send RCS traffic in over 25 countries, Dotgo collaborates with mobile operators to bring business messaging into users’ native SMS inboxes. Dotgo is also a Google partner and a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum, helping to drive innovation and transformation in mobile communications.

Kero is a specialist messaging provider that helps businesses reach customers across WhatsApp, RCS and SMS from one simple platform. With operations and capabilities spanning the United States, United Kingdom and South Africa, Kero is focused on making rich business messaging more accessible for enterprise clients through faster onboarding, hands-on support, deep channel expertise and simplified deployment.

As a GSMA-defined standard, RCS is an IP messaging solution that upgrades traditional SMS with rich, interactive features including images, buttons, carousels and branded content experiences. RCS for Business applies these capabilities to business-to-customer communications, allowing organisations to engage customers directly within their native messaging app through more dynamic and intuitive conversations.

This partnership comes at a time when RCS is moving firmly into the mainstream. Google has reported more than 1 billion monthly active users with RCS enabled in Google Messages, and in 2025 said that more than 1 billion RCS messages were being sent every day in the U.S. alone. Apple’s rollout of RCS support with iOS 18 has further expanded the channel’s cross-platform potential, giving brands an increasingly powerful and scalable way to reach customers through their native messaging inbox. Reflecting this momentum, Juniper Research forecasts global RCS business messaging traffic will grow to 50 billion messages in 2025, up from 33 billion in 2024.

“Kero has proven to be an exceptional aggregator partner for Dotgo, consistently championing RCS adoption at every opportunity,” says Alex Nourouzi, Sales Director at Dotgo. “Their deep expertise enables them to guide enterprise partners toward maximum utilisation of RCS in their messaging campaigns, helping them unlock stronger engagement and superior ROI from their communication strategies.”

Richard Simpson, managing director of the Celerity Group, which incorporates Kero and BulkSMS, says the partnership addresses a growing need among businesses for richer digital communication without the burden of enterprise complexity.

“RCS for Business brings the next level of modern and trustworthy communications through verified senders, rich media, buttons and product cards,” says Simpson. “But while rich messaging is powerful, it can also be fragmented and complex, which often leaves businesses staying on SMS or taking on multiple integrations. Kero makes rich messaging for business as easy and dependable as SMS, without the complexity. Kero provides clients with seamless setup for RCS campaigns via API or through its own platform. By unifying messaging into one intelligent Kero platform, businesses can engage customers with rich, branded, interactive experiences that drive engagement, improve deliverability and turn conversations into measurable results.”

Why RCS for business matters

As customer expectations continue to rise, brands are under pressure to deliver communications that are not only instant, but also trusted, relevant and easy to act on. RCS for Business answers this need by transforming basic business messaging into a far richer customer experience.

Unlike traditional SMS, RCS enables brands to communicate with verified sender identities, helping to build trust and strengthen brand recognition. It supports interactive buttons that prompt immediate action, rich media and product carousels that showcase offers more effectively, and chatbot and automation functionality that allows brands to scale personalised conversations efficiently.

“This makes RCS highly relevant across multiple enterprise use cases, from transactional notifications and service updates, to marketing campaigns, sales journeys and customer support interactions. Location sharing can also enhance service delivery through more context-aware interactions, while SMS fallback helps ensure message continuity where recipient devices do not support RCS.

“In practical terms, RCS turns a simple text exchange into a richer, more useful brand interaction. A customer enquiry can become an immersive conversation that includes product catalogues, high-resolution images, videos and direct-action options within the chat itself. This creates a more seamless, engaging and conversion-friendly experience in the customer’s native messaging inbox,” adds Simpson.

For enterprise businesses and brands, the Kero-Dotgo partnership creates a powerful route to adopt RCS for Business with confidence, combining global capability, trusted infrastructure and specialist implementation support to help organisations modernise customer communications and deliver better customer experiences at scale.

About Kero

Kero helps businesses spark meaningful connections with interactive, media-rich mobile messages. Backed by the Celerity Group (est. 2000), we combine innovation, security, and compliance to drive customer engagement and real business results. https://kero.chat/about-us

About Dotgo

Dotgo®, a Gupshup company, is a global leader in RCS. Dotgo is the provider of the Dotgo MaaP, the RBM Hub®, Bot Store® — the world’s first and largest directory of RCS bots - RichOTP®, and RichSMS™. Dotgo is a Google partner and a member of GSMA and the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. Visit www.dotgo.com.



